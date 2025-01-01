Werner von Ebrennac Balzac, Baudelaire, Corneille, Descartes, Fénelon, Gautier, Hugo. What a list. And I'm only up to H. Not to mention Molière, Racine, Rabelais, Pascal, Stendhal, Voltaire, Montaigne, nor any of the others. For England, Shakespeare immediately comes to mind. For Italy, Dante. For Spain, Cervantes. For us, Goethe. But to find others, you have to think about it. But when they say "France," who comes to mind? Immediately leap forth Molière, Racine, Hugo, Voltaire, Rabelais and who else? Names jostle like a crowd outside a theater, each trying to enter first. But, for music, it's my country. Bach, Handel, Beethoven, Wagner, Mozart. Which name comes to mind first? And we warred against each other. But it will be the last war. We'll never fight again. We will marry. Yes, yes. It'll be the world's most beautiful marriage.