Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Munzuk Maksim Munzuk
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Munzuk

Maksim Munzuk

Maksim Munzuk

Date of Birth
15 September 1910
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 July 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Dersu Uzala 8.2
Dersu Uzala (1975)
Revenge 7.2
Revenge (1990)
Valentina 7.1
Valentina (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Revenge 7.2
Revenge Mest
Drama, History 1990, USSR
Valentina 7.1
Valentina Valentina
Drama 1981, USSR
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie 6
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Detective, Crime 1978, USSR
Dersu Uzala 8.2
Dersu Uzala Dersu Uzala
Drama, Adventure 1975, USSR / Japan
Propazha svidetelya 6.7
Propazha svidetelya Propazha svidetelya
Crime 1971, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more