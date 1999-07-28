Menu
Maksim Munzuk
Maksim Munzuk
Date of Birth
15 September 1910
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 July 1999
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Dersu Uzala
(1975)
7.2
Revenge
(1990)
7.1
Valentina
(1981)
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Year
All
1990
1981
1978
1975
1971
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.2
Revenge
Mest
Drama, History
1990, USSR
7.1
Valentina
Valentina
Drama
1981, USSR
6
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Detective, Crime
1978, USSR
8.2
Dersu Uzala
Dersu Uzala
Drama, Adventure
1975, USSR / Japan
6.7
Propazha svidetelya
Propazha svidetelya
Crime
1971, USSR
