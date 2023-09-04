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Poster of Lady Chatterley's Lover
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Lady Chatterley's Lover
5.9

Lady Chatterley's Lover

, 1955
L'amant de lady Chatterley
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lady Chatterley's Lover
5.9

Synopsis

Early version of D.H. Lawrence's classic risquÃ© novel about an aristocratic wife who has a passionate affair with her game keeper. French, dubbed in English. (1959; B&W)

Cast

Leo Genn
Sir Clifford Chatterley
Erno Crisa
Oliver Mellors
Janine Crispin
Hilda
Gérard Sety
Michaëlis
Berthe Tissen
Mrs. Bolton
Danielle Darrieux
Constance Chatterley
Jean Michaud
Wilcock
Roland Bailly
Jacques Marin
Un habitué du pub
Léon Daubrel
Le docteur
Director Marc Allégret
Writer Marc Allégret, Gaston Bonheur, D.H. Lawrence, Philippe de Rothschild
Composer Joseph Kosma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 7 December 1955
Release date
2 April 1956 Denmark
30 March 1956 Finland
7 December 1955 France
25 December 1955 Japan
30 April 1956 Sweden
Production Orsay Films, Régie du Film
Also known as
L'Amant de Lady Chatterley, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Lady Chatterleys elsker, Amantul doamnei Chatterley, De minnaar van Lady Chatterley, Die Liebe der Lady Chatterley, Kochanek lady Chatterley, L'amante di lady Chatterley, Lady Chatterleyn rakastaja, Lady Chatterleys älskare, Lady Chatterly's minnaar, Ljubavnik ledi Četrli, O Amante de Lady Chatterley, O erastis tis Laidis Chatterley, Любовник леди Чаттерлей, チャタレイ夫人の恋人

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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