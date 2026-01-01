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Leo Genn
Leo Genn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Genn
Leo Genn
Leo Genn
Date of Birth
9 August 1905
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 January 1978
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Moby Dick
(1956)
7.2
Quo Vadis
(1951)
7.2
Escape by Night
(1960)
Filmography
6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin
Una lucertola con la pelle di donna
Drama, Detective, Thriller
1971, France / Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
7.2
Escape by Night
Era notte a Roma
Drama
1960, Italy / France
7.3
Moby Dick
Moby Dick
Drama, Adventure
1956, USA
5.9
Lady Chatterley's Lover
L'amant de lady Chatterley
Drama
1955, France
7.2
Quo Vadis
Quo Vadis
Romantic, Drama
1951, USA
6.6
Tunisian Victory
Tunisian Victory
Documentary, War
1944, USA
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