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Leo Genn Leo Genn
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Genn

Leo Genn

Leo Genn

Date of Birth
9 August 1905
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 January 1978
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Moby Dick 7.3
Moby Dick (1956)
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis (1951)
Escape by Night 7.2
Escape by Night (1960)

Filmography

A Lizard in a Woman's Skin 6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin Una lucertola con la pelle di donna
Drama, Detective, Thriller 1971, France / Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
Escape by Night 7.2
Escape by Night Era notte a Roma
Drama 1960, Italy / France
Moby Dick 7.3
Moby Dick Moby Dick
Drama, Adventure 1956, USA
Lady Chatterley's Lover 5.9
Lady Chatterley's Lover L'amant de lady Chatterley
Drama 1955, France
Quo Vadis 7.2
Quo Vadis Quo Vadis
Romantic, Drama 1951, USA
Tunisian Victory 6.6
Tunisian Victory Tunisian Victory
Documentary, War 1944, USA
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