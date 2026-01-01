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Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Kinoafisha Persons Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Date of Birth
25 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
15th arrondissement of Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Lost Illusions 7.1
Lost Illusions (2021)
Francofonia 7.0
Francofonia (2015)
My Little Princess 6.9
My Little Princess (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Néro 6.7
Néro
Drama, Adventure, History, 2025, France
The Man Who Saw the Bear 6
The Man Who Saw the Bear L'homme qui a vu l'ours qui a vu l'homme
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
Redress 5.8
Redress La réparation
Drama 2024, France / Taiwan
Watch trailer
Kompromat 6.9
Kompromat Kompromat
Drama, Thriller 2022, France
Return to Seoul 6.6
Return to Seoul Retour à Séoul
Drama 2022, Belgium / Cambodia / France / Germany / Romania / South Korea
Watch trailer
Lost Illusions 7.1
Lost Illusions Lost illusions
Drama, History 2021, France
Watch trailer
Love Affair(s) 6.9
Love Affair(s) Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait
Drama, Romantic 2020, France
Convoi exceptionnel 4.5
Convoi exceptionnel Convoi exceptionnel
Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Ibiza 5.1
Ibiza Ibiza
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Brice 3 4.6
Brice 3 Brice de Nice
Comedy 2016, France
Watch trailer
The Dancer 6.5
The Dancer La danseuse
Drama, Biography, Musical 2016, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Ares 6.1
Ares Arès
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 2016, France
Francofonia 7
Francofonia Francofonia
History, Documentary 2015, France / Germany
Watch trailer
Paris-Manhattan 6.1
Paris-Manhattan Paris Manhattan
Romantic, Comedy 2012, France
Watch trailer
Superstar 5.3
Superstar Superstar
Drama, Comedy 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
In a Rush 5.8
In a Rush Au galop
Comedy 2012, France
Watch trailer
Elles 5.7
Elles Elles
Drama 2011, Germany / France / Poland
Watch trailer
My Little Princess 6.9
My Little Princess My Little Princess
Drama 2011, France
Watch trailer
The Art of Love 6.5
The Art of Love L'art d'aimer
Comedy 2011, France
Watch trailer
The Three-Way Wedding 5.3
The Three-Way Wedding Le mariage à trois
Comedy 2010, France
Watch trailer
Father of My Children 6.7
Father of My Children Le père de mes enfants
Drama 2009, Germany / France
How to Seduce Difficult Women 4.5
How to Seduce Difficult Women How to Seduce Difficult Women
Comedy 2009, USA
Ghost River 5.7
Ghost River La Vie promise
Drama 2002, France
Sentimental Destinies 6.7
Sentimental Destinies Destinées sentimentales, Les
Drama, Romantic 2000, France / Switzerland
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