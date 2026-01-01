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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Date of Birth
25 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
15th arrondissement of Paris, France
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Lost Illusions
(2021)
7.0
Francofonia
(2015)
6.9
My Little Princess
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2019
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2002
2000
All
24
Films
23
TV Shows
1
Actor
24
Writer
1
Director
1
6.7
Néro
Drama, Adventure, History,
2025, France
6
The Man Who Saw the Bear
L'homme qui a vu l'ours qui a vu l'homme
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Redress
La réparation
Drama
2024, France / Taiwan
Watch trailer
6.9
Kompromat
Kompromat
Drama, Thriller
2022, France
6.6
Return to Seoul
Retour à Séoul
Drama
2022, Belgium / Cambodia / France / Germany / Romania / South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Lost Illusions
Lost illusions
Drama, History
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Love Affair(s)
Les choses qu'on dit, les choses qu'on fait
Drama, Romantic
2020, France
4.5
Convoi exceptionnel
Convoi exceptionnel
Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.1
Ibiza
Ibiza
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Brice 3
Brice de Nice
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Dancer
La danseuse
Drama, Biography, Musical
2016, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Ares
Arès
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller
2016, France
7
Francofonia
Francofonia
History, Documentary
2015, France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
Paris-Manhattan
Paris Manhattan
Romantic, Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Superstar
Superstar
Drama, Comedy
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.8
In a Rush
Au galop
Comedy
2012, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Elles
Elles
Drama
2011, Germany / France / Poland
Watch trailer
6.9
My Little Princess
My Little Princess
Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Art of Love
L'art d'aimer
Comedy
2011, France
Watch trailer
5.3
The Three-Way Wedding
Le mariage à trois
Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Father of My Children
Le père de mes enfants
Drama
2009, Germany / France
4.5
How to Seduce Difficult Women
How to Seduce Difficult Women
Comedy
2009, USA
5.7
Ghost River
La Vie promise
Drama
2002, France
6.7
Sentimental Destinies
Destinées sentimentales, Les
Drama, Romantic
2000, France / Switzerland
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