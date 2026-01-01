Menu
Synopsis

A talented piano tuner's life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes.
Tuner - trailer
Tuner  trailer
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Black Bear, Elevation Pictures, English Breakfast Productions
Also known as
Tuner
Director
Daniel Roher
Cast
Leo Woodall
Leo Woodall
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Havana Rose Liu
Lior Raz
Lior Raz
Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Tuner - trailer
Tuner Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
