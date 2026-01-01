Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Tuner
Tuner
Tuner
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Music
Synopsis
A talented piano tuner's life is turned upside down when he discovers that his meticulous skills for tuning pianos can equally be applied to cracking safes.
Expand
Tuner
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Black Bear, Elevation Pictures, English Breakfast Productions
Also known as
Tuner
Director
Daniel Roher
Cast
Leo Woodall
Dustin Hoffman
Havana Rose Liu
Lior Raz
Tovah Feldshuh
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Tuner
Trailer
0
0
