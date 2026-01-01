Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcel Achard Marcel Achard
Kinoafisha Persons Marcel Achard

Marcel Achard

Marcel Achard

Date of Birth
5 July 1899
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 September 1974
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director

Popular Films

The Earrings of Madame de... 7.9
The Earrings of Madame de... (1953)
Entr'acte 7.4
Entr'acte (1924)
A Shot in the Dark 7.4
A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.4
Dura Dura
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1991, USSR
A Shot in the Dark 7.4
A Shot in the Dark A Shot in the Dark
Comedy, Detective 1964, Great Britain / USA
Amours celebres 5.3
Amours celebres Amours celebres
Romantic, Drama, Family, Comedy 1961, France / Italy
The Earrings of Madame de... 7.9
The Earrings of Madame de... Madam de…
Drama, Romantic 1953, France / Italy
Alibi for a Night 6.7
Alibi for a Night L'alibi
Crime 1937, France
Mayerling 7
Mayerling Mayerling
Romantic, Drama 1936, France
The Merry Widow 7.1
The Merry Widow The Merry Widow
Comedy 1934, USA
Entr'acte 7.4
Entr'acte Entr'acte
Short 1924, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more