Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcel Achard
Marcel Achard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcel Achard
Marcel Achard
Marcel Achard
Date of Birth
5 July 1899
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 September 1974
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Popular Films
7.9
The Earrings of Madame de...
(1953)
7.4
Entr'acte
(1924)
7.4
A Shot in the Dark
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Mystery
Romantic
Short
Year
All
1991
1964
1961
1953
1937
1936
1934
1924
All
8
Films
8
Writer
7
Actor
1
5.4
Dura
Dura
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1991, USSR
7.4
A Shot in the Dark
A Shot in the Dark
Comedy, Detective
1964, Great Britain / USA
5.3
Amours celebres
Amours celebres
Romantic, Drama, Family, Comedy
1961, France / Italy
7.9
The Earrings of Madame de...
Madam de…
Drama, Romantic
1953, France / Italy
6.7
Alibi for a Night
L'alibi
Crime
1937, France
7
Mayerling
Mayerling
Romantic, Drama
1936, France
7.1
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Comedy
1934, USA
7.4
Entr'acte
Entr'acte
Short
1924, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree