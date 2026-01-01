Menu
Marthe Régnier

Marthe Régnier

Date of Birth
26 November 1880
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 August 1967
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Mayerling 7.0
Mayerling (1936)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mayerling 7
Mayerling
Romantic, Drama 1936, France
