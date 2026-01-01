Menu
Marthe Régnier
Marthe Régnier
Marthe Régnier
Marthe Régnier
Marthe Régnier
Date of Birth
26 November 1880
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 August 1967
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Mayerling
(1936)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1936
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7
Mayerling
Mayerling
Romantic, Drama
1936, France
