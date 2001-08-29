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Poster of Absolutely Fabulous
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Absolutely Fabulous
4.5

Absolutely Fabulous

, 2001
Absolument fabuleux
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Absolutely Fabulous
4.5

Cast

Josiane Balasko
Josiane Balasko
Eddie Mousson
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Patricia
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Safrane
Vincent Elbaz
Vincent Elbaz
Jonathan
Saïd Taghmaoui
Saïd Taghmaoui
Manu
Claude Gensac
Mamie Mousson
Yves Renier
Alain
Chantal Goya
Chantal Goya
Stéphane Bern
Stéphane Bern
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Une spectatrice du défilé
Director Gabriel Aghion
Writer Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Pierre Palmade, Gabriel Aghion, François-Olivier Rousseau
Composer Nicolas Neidhardt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 29 August 2001
Release date
5 September 2001 Belgium
8 September 2001 Canada
29 August 2001 France
4 July 2002 Israel
29 August 2001 Switzerland
Budget 76,000,000 FRF
Worldwide Gross $6,979,170
Production Mosca Films, StudioCanal, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Absolument fabuleux, Absolutely Fabulous, Absolutamente fabulosas, Absolut fabulos, Absolutamente Poderosas, Absolutnie fantastycznie, Nőrültek, Распутницы

Film rating

4.5
Rate 12 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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