The Divorce of Lady X Movie Quotes

Logan Modern woman has disowned womanhood but refuses man's obligations. She demands freedom but won't accept responsibility. She insists upon time to develop her personality, and she spends it in cogitating on which part of her body to paint next.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie You're much too nice to turn me out.
Logan Nice! My dear young lady, you don't know me. The trouble with me is that I'm weak. A charming young girl like you can put anything over on me in five minutes. But at least I know my weakness, so I force myself to be rude. Sometimes even brutal!
[Leslie starts backing Logan into a corner]
Leslie You do like talking about yourself, don't you?
Logan Why... yes... most men do. But at least they know the truth about themselves. Women don't. They only know the truth about each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Modern woman has no loyalty, decency, or justice; no endurance, reticence, or self-control; no affection, fine feelings, or mercy. In short, she is unprincipled, relentless, and exacting; idle, unproductive, and tedious; unimaginative, humorless, and vain; vindictive, undignified, and weak. And the sooner man takes out his whip again, the better for sanity and progress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan We have ample opportunities in this court for learning what women mean, or what they mean they mean if in these days they mean anything at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Because of my profession I happen to be able to know what lies behind those dear deceiving lips...
Leslie Oh - you're a dentist?
Logan No! I'm a barrister!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Think back to that sacred ceremony. There she stood... an innocent girl about to face the most perilous moment in her life.
Lord Mere Look here, Logan, you've got this slightly mixed. She's not an innocent girl. Before she married me, she was divorced from Lord Lauderdale... trains race hoses.
Logan Oh.
Lord Mere Uh huh, and you can say "Oh!" again. Before she married Lord Lauderdale, she was divorced from the Baron de Brussac who makes an inferior grade of brandy.
Logan She's a French woman?
Lord Mere An American. Her first husband was called Wild Man Cavanaugh - a professional wrestler by trade. She got rid of him at Reno.
Logan She's impossible! Four marriages, and she's so young.
Lord Mere Who said she was so young?
Logan Uh, you did, didn't you?
Lord Mere Ah hah. As a matter of fact, she looks young - enchantingly so. But, she's a serpent, you know... a viper. Coils herself about the heart of an innocent man and then strikes. I must get rid of her or face certain ruin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lord Steele I'm appalled to think that my granddaughter should leave this house at nine in the evening and return at nine in the morning.
Jefferies You know perfectly well, there are some girls you can't trust to go out and post a letter, but Miss Leslie you can trust to the North Pole.
Lord Steele Isn't it my duty to ask her for a full account of her doings?
Jefferies Well look, Tom, you're not a prying, meddlesome judge - you're an adoring grandpa.
[Lord Steele chuckles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lord Mere What's your opinion of women, Peters?
Peters, Club Attendant Well, me lord, they have their uses as we know, but as to consulting with them, as you might say, I've only dabbled with them.
Lord Mere Well, why don't we leave it at that? Women are a menace... a menace, Peters. Look at Eden.
Peters, Club Attendant What, the foreign secretary, sir?
Lord Mere No, you fool. The Garden of Eden - Adam and Eve. You know the story?
Peters, Club Attendant Well, yes, I remember... but it was a little bit before my time.
Lord Mere Well, it's still going on. The woman leads the man up the garden path and leaves him in the lurch for a snake in the grass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie But aren't you being a little cynical, grandpa?
Lord Steele I don't think so. And every day I learn things about which even the cleverest grandchildren know nothing at all.
Leslie But you don't mean that he might prefer a bad woman to a...
Lord Steele Very often... and so do you.
Leslie Me?
Lord Steele Certainly! What made you play the woman with the past? Because you felt you could wear your imaginary adventures like an alluring costume, didn't you? Things in the past - they were a great success. The danger is that when the costume falls off, the young man may look at you and wonder whatever on earth he saw in such an innocent slip of a girl.
Leslie Grandad, what should I do? I love the brute so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Where is she?
Logan's office boy Well, they were here, sir.
Logan What do you mean, they? Where was she?
Logan's office boy She was two, sir.
Logan Now, you... you opened the door and she came in?
Logan's office boy They came in sir.
Logan What did you ask?
Logan's office boy What name, madame?
Logan And what did she say?
Logan's office boy They said, "Lady Mere."
Logan She!
Logan's office boy They!
Logan One lady said, "Lady Mere."
Logan's office boy Two, sir.
Logan There were two ladies here?
Logan's office boy Two, sir.
Logan And two ladies said, "Lady Mere?"
Logan's office boy Two, sir.
Logan Where are they?
Logan's office boy Well, they just disappeared, sir.
Logan You better disappear too. Go back to your father and tell him I'm in no mood for a congenital idiot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan That's just what I was thinking when you came busting in.
Leslie I didn't bust, I crept.
Logan Oh, may I ask when you propose to creep out again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Do you mind telling me this morning what your name is?
Leslie Leslie.
Logan What Leslie?
Leslie What do you mean, what Leslie? Leslie's my Christian name.
Logan Oh, I say... odd.
Leslie What's yours?
Logan ...Everard.
[Pausing and mumbling quietly]
Leslie What?
Logan Everard!
Leslie ...Incredible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie By the way, what is your last name?
Logan Logan.
Leslie Lo-gan.
Logan No, not Lo-gan. It's not Chinese. Logan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lord Steele You've been messing this paper about. Been trying to do the crossword puzzle.
Jefferies I don't read your paper. I have my own, and you know it.
Lord Steele Altogether, I know too much about you.
Jefferies Then I had better go, altogether.
Lord Steele That is exactly what I wanted to tell you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lord Mere [Mumbling to himself over brandy at the club] Your wife's the most awfully clever woman in the world?
[Later]
Lord Mere What did he mean, my wife's the most awfully clever woman in the world?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie And what do you think he said about women?
Lady Mere Could have been anything.
Leslie He said we were merciless, stupid, brainless and hopeless.
Lady Mere You know, he's not very far wrong? Anything else?
Leslie Yes. He said we spend half our time wondering what part of our bodies to paint next.
Lady Mere Oh, well, now my dear, that is a lie.
[as she's getting her toenails painted]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie Good morning, grandpa.
Lord Steele Is it? Where have you been?
Leslie Hasn't Jeffries told you?
Jefferies I most certainly did tell you. You know perfectly well there was a fog last night and Miss Leslie spent the night at the Royal Parks Hotel.
Lord Steele Her father and mother are in India, and I'm responsible for her.
Jefferies So am I.
Lord Steele You? I'm her grandfather.
Jefferies Seems I know her better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan But do you love her?
Lord Mere What?... I say, uh, yes.
Logan Then why do you want a divorce?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [Muttering to himself] A horse trainer, a brandy dealer, and a wrestler.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan You only do yourself harm if you... if you hide anything from your doctor or your lawyer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan What am I doing, standing here, kissing you...
Leslie And doing it very well, if I may say so.
Logan ...when your husband is in there, and his solicitor, and...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan I adore you. Do you love me?
Leslie I like you.
Logan Is that all?
Leslie I'm very fond of you.
Logan That's not enough.
Leslie I have interest in you.
Logan That's still not enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Will you give her a message?
Lord Mere Yes.
Logan Will you tell her for me that I think she's the most awfully clever woman in the world?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie [At the fox hunt at Mere Hall] Who's the man she's talking to?
Lord Mere By gad, it's that cad, Limmet.
Leslie Well, why a cad?
Lord Mere Awful fella. Shoots foxes all the time and rides over hounds half the winter.
Leslie And what does he do with his spare time?
Lord Mere Makes love to other fellow's wives. But if he thinks he's got a chance with Clare, he's barking up the wrong tree.
[Switch to Lady Mere telling Limmet she'll meet him somewhere]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leslie He left no address?
Slade None!
Leslie Didn't he say when he was coming back?
Slade Yes... never!
Leslie Well, what about his work?
Slade Chuck it! And he had a case of a lifetime coming on next week.
Leslie What's that?
Slade The Strangeways divorce. Four correspondents.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [In court] In my view, my lord, Mrs. Strangeways is guilty on one count and one count alone. She is guilty of being a woman. My lord, that is the explanation of Mrs. Logan...
[Cringe]
Logan Mrs. Strangeways and that is the explanation of this case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
