Lord Steele I'm appalled to think that my granddaughter should leave this house at nine in the evening and return at nine in the morning.

Jefferies You know perfectly well, there are some girls you can't trust to go out and post a letter, but Miss Leslie you can trust to the North Pole.

Lord Steele Isn't it my duty to ask her for a full account of her doings?

Jefferies Well look, Tom, you're not a prying, meddlesome judge - you're an adoring grandpa.