Logan's office boy
Well, they were here, sir.
Logan
What do you mean, they? Where was she?
Logan's office boy
She was two, sir.
Logan
Now, you... you opened the door and she came in?
Logan's office boy
They came in sir.
Logan's office boy
What name, madame?
Logan
And what did she say?
Logan's office boy
They said, "Lady Mere."
Logan's office boy
They!
Logan
One lady said, "Lady Mere."
Logan's office boy
Two, sir.
Logan
There were two ladies here?
Logan's office boy
Two, sir.
Logan
And two ladies said, "Lady Mere?"
Logan's office boy
Two, sir.
Logan's office boy
Well, they just disappeared, sir.
Logan
You better disappear too. Go back to your father and tell him I'm in no mood for a congenital idiot.