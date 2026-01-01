Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Merle Oberon
Merle Oberon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Merle Oberon
Merle Oberon
Merle Oberon
Date of Birth
19 February 1911
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 November 1979
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
These Three
(1936)
7.2
Wuthering Heights
(1939)
7.0
The Lodger
(1944)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
1954
1944
1941
1939
1938
1936
All
6
Films
6
Actress
6
6.4
Désirée
Desirée
Romantic, Drama, Biography
1954, USA
7
The Lodger
The Lodger
Crime, Horror, Detective
1944, USA
6.6
That Uncertain Feeling
That Uncertain Feeling
Comedy
1941, USA
7.2
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Romantic, Drama
1939, USA
6.6
The Divorce of Lady X
The Divorce of Lady X
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
7.4
These Three
These Three
Drama, Romantic
1936, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree