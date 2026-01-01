Menu
Merle Oberon

Merle Oberon

Date of Birth
19 February 1911
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 November 1979
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

These Three 7.4
These Three (1936)
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights (1939)
The Lodger 7.0
The Lodger (1944)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Désirée 6.4
Désirée
Romantic, Drama, Biography 1954, USA
The Lodger 7
The Lodger
Crime, Horror, Detective 1944, USA
That Uncertain Feeling 6.6
That Uncertain Feeling
Comedy 1941, USA
Wuthering Heights 7.2
Wuthering Heights
Romantic, Drama 1939, USA
The Divorce of Lady X 6.6
The Divorce of Lady X
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
These Three 7.4
These Three
Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
