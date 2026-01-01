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Filmography
Carrie Genzel
Carrie Genzel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Genzel
Carrie Genzel
Carrie Genzel
Date of Birth
18 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Smallville
(2001)
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
(2007)
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
(2009)
Filmography
5.9
Parallel
Parallel
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi
2018, Canada
4.8
The Layover
The Layover
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
They're Watching
They're Watching
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA / Romania
5.5
Dead Rising: Watchtower
Dead Rising: Watchtower
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Jennifer's Body
Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy
2009, France / Canada
Watch trailer
4.1
Beyond Loch Ness
Beyond Loch Ness
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2008, Canada
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, USA
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