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Carrie Genzel Carrie Genzel
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Genzel

Carrie Genzel

Carrie Genzel

Date of Birth
18 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Smallville 7.8
Smallville (2001)
Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

Filmography

Parallel 5.9
Parallel Parallel
Drama, Detective, Sci-Fi 2018, Canada
The Layover 4.8
The Layover The Layover
Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
They're Watching 5.6
They're Watching They're Watching
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA / Romania
Dead Rising: Watchtower 5.5
Dead Rising: Watchtower Dead Rising: Watchtower
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Jennifer's Body 6.2
Jennifer's Body Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus 6.9
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Adventure, Mystery, Fantasy 2009, France / Canada
Watch trailer
Beyond Loch Ness 4.1
Beyond Loch Ness Beyond Loch Ness
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2008, Canada
Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2007, USA
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