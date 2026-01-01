Menu
Micah Wright

Micah Wright

Date of Birth
7 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sherlock & Daughter 7
Sherlock & Daughter
Thriller, Detective 2025, Great Britain
They're Watching 5.6
They're Watching They're Watching
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA / Romania
Wonderful Days 6.4
Wonderful Days Wonderful Days
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2004, South Korea / USA
