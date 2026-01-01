Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Micah Wright
Micah Wright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Micah Wright
Micah Wright
Micah Wright
Date of Birth
7 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.0
Sherlock & Daughter
(2025)
6.4
Wonderful Days
(2004)
5.6
They're Watching
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Detective
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2016
2004
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Writer
3
Director
1
7
Sherlock & Daughter
Thriller, Detective
2025, Great Britain
5.6
They're Watching
They're Watching
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA / Romania
6.4
Wonderful Days
Wonderful Days
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2004, South Korea / USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree