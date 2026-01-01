In a small presbytery in Yorkshire, living under the watchful eyes of their aunt and father, a strict Anglican pastor, the Bronte sisters write their first works and quickly become literary sensations.
Les soeurs Brontë, The Brontë Sisters, Las hermanas Brontë, As Irmãs Bronte, Bronte Kardeşler, Bronten sisarukset, Chị Em Nhà Brontë, De gezüsters Brontë, Die Schwestern Bronte, Les germanes Brontë, Oi aderfes Bronte, Siostry Brontë, Søstrene Brontë, The Bronte Sisters, Οι αδερφές Μπροντέ, Сестры Бронте, ブロンテ姉妹
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Quotes
Emily BrontëI spit on love and all its vanity.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.