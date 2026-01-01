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Poster of Les soeurs Brontë
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Les soeurs Brontë
6.5

Les soeurs Brontë

, 1979
Les soeurs Bronte
France / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Les soeurs Brontë
6.5

Synopsis

In a small presbytery in Yorkshire, living under the watchful eyes of their aunt and father, a strict Anglican pastor, the Bronte sisters write their first works and quickly become literary sensations.

Cast

Isabelle Adjani
Isabelle Adjani
Marie-France Pisier
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Pascal Greggory
Patrick Magee
Hélène Surgère
Director André Téchiné
Writer Pascal Bonitzer, André Téchiné, Jean Gruault
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 9 May 1979
Production Action Films, Gaumont, France 3
Also known as
Les soeurs Brontë, The Brontë Sisters, Las hermanas Brontë, As Irmãs Bronte, Bronte Kardeşler, Bronten sisarukset, Chị Em Nhà Brontë, De gezüsters Brontë, Die Schwestern Bronte, Les germanes Brontë, Oi aderfes Bronte, Siostry Brontë, Søstrene Brontë, The Bronte Sisters, Οι αδερφές Μπροντέ, Сестры Бронте, ブロンテ姉妹

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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