Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Land of Mine
Land of Mine Movie Quotes
Land of Mine Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Lt. Ebbe Jensen
If they are old enough to go to war, they are old enough to clean up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
closing title card
After the war, more than 2000 German prisoners were forced to remove over 1.5 million landmines from Denmark's west coast.
closing title card
Nearly half of them were killed or severely wounded.
closing title card
Many were barely more than children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen
Those of you who count the mines, make sure my card is updated. This task is as important as defusing mines.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sebastian Schumann
I just wondered if you'd heard when we get something to eat. I think if we don't get any food...
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen
What do you think? Do you think I feel sorry for you?
Sebastian Schumann
No, sir.
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen
I don't give a shit about any of you. I don't care if you croak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Roland Møller
Louis Hofmann
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree