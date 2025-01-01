Menu
Land of Mine Movie Quotes

Land of Mine Movie Quotes

Lt. Ebbe Jensen If they are old enough to go to war, they are old enough to clean up.
closing title card After the war, more than 2000 German prisoners were forced to remove over 1.5 million landmines from Denmark's west coast.
closing title card Nearly half of them were killed or severely wounded.
closing title card Many were barely more than children.
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen Those of you who count the mines, make sure my card is updated. This task is as important as defusing mines.
Sebastian Schumann I just wondered if you'd heard when we get something to eat. I think if we don't get any food...
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen What do you think? Do you think I feel sorry for you?
Sebastian Schumann No, sir.
Sgt. Carl Rasmussen I don't give a shit about any of you. I don't care if you croak.
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
