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Poster of Tricks of Love
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Tricks of Love
3.9

Tricks of Love

, 2008
Tricks of a Woman
USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Tricks of Love
3.9

Synopsis

When a desperate fashion photographer bets his rival he can turn an ordinary girl into a super-model, he has no idea of the consequences -- especially when he falls for her.

Cast

Scott Elrod
Rex Waverly
Vincent Pastore
Vincent Pastore
Harry
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Sally
Dennis Lemoine
Frank
Carlos Leon
Albert
Elika Portnoy
Dessi
Ashley Wolfe
Tiffani
Jordan Carlos
Oliver Fippen
Carla Antonino
Gia
Ellen Becker-Gray
Dessi's Beautician
Director Todd Norwood
Writer Richard Lasser, Todd Norwood, Elika Portnoy
Composer Cory Gabel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 4 December 2008
Release date
4 December 2008 Russia 16+
4 December 2008 Kazakhstan
4 December 2008 Monaco
4 December 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $125,000
Production Mutressa Movies
Also known as
Tricks of a Woman, Fogadj a nőre, Sztuczki z kobietami, Tricks of Love, Trucuri feminine, Un modèle pas comme les autres, Trucos de una Mujer

Film rating

3.9
Rate 13 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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