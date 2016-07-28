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Poster of Bad Moms
6.6
Bad Moms - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Bad Moms
6.6

Bad Moms

, 2016
Bad Moms
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bad Moms
6.6
Bad Moms - Dubbed trailer 2
Bad Moms  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

When three overworked and under-appreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence.

Cast

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis
Amy
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Kiki
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Stacy
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Gwendolyn
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Carla
Emjay Anthony
Emjay Anthony
Dylan
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh
Kesha
Kesha
Annie Mumolo
Annie Mumolo
Vicky
Oona Laurence
Oona Laurence
Jane
David Walton
Mike
Clark Duke
Clark Duke
Dale Kipler
Director Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Writer Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Composer Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 5 August 2016
World premiere 28 July 2016
Release date
1 September 2016 Russia Вольга 18+
11 August 2016 Australia
29 July 2016 Barbados
1 September 2016 Belarus
29 July 2016 Canada
28 July 2016 Denmark
12 August 2016 Estonia
3 August 2016 France
22 September 2016 Germany
23 August 2016 Great Britain
28 July 2016 Greece
11 August 2016 Hungary 16
14 September 2016 Indonesia 17+
24 August 2016 Ireland
12 October 2016 Italy
1 September 2016 Kazakhstan
12 August 2016 Lithuania
3 August 2016 Netherlands
4 August 2016 Portugal
28 July 2016 Romania 18
11 August 2016 Slovakia
29 July 2016 Spain
12 August 2016 Sweden
22 September 2016 Switzerland
29 July 2016 USA
25 August 2016 Ukraine
12 August 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $183,936,074
Production STX Entertainment, Huayi Brothers Media, BillBlock Media
Also known as
Bad Moms, El club de las madres rebeldes, Bad Moms: Mamme molto cattive, Blogos mamos, Eyvah Annem Dağıttı!, Immahot ra'ot, Mães à Solta, Malas madres, Mamades me Kaki Diagogi, Mame bune si nebune, Matky na tahu, Matky rebelky, Mères indignes, Những Bà Mẹ 'Ngoan', Opasne mame, Pahad emmed, Perfeita é a Mãe!, Poredne mame, Rossz anyák, Slæmar mömmur, Sliktās mammas, Złe mamuśki, Zloceste mame, Μαμάδες με κακή διαγωγή, Дуже погані матусі, Очень плохие мамочки, Палави мамчета, バッド・ママ, 坏妈妈, 阿姐萬萬醉, 阿姐万万醉, C奶同学会, 叛逆母亲

Film rating

6.6
Rate 25 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2588 In the Comedy genre  669 In films of USA  1572 In films of 2016  117
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bad Moms - Dubbed trailer 2
Bad Moms Dubbed trailer 2
Bad Moms - Dubbed trailer
Bad Moms Dubbed trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Bad Moms

Quotes

Dylan Hey so, where's my science project?
Amy Oh, I didn't do it.
Dylan What? But it's due today!
Amy Yeah. I know, I know. I'm so sorry, but you're going to actually have to start doing your own homework from now on.
Dylan I am a slow learner, remember?
Amy You're not a slow learner, you're just entitled... do you know what 'entitled' means?
Dylan No. Because I'm a slow learner.
Amy It means that mummy and daddy have been spoiling you, and now you think that the world owes you something, but it doesn't. And if you don't learn how to work hard now, then you're going to just grow up to be like another entitled little white dude who thinks he's awesome for no reason. And then you'll start a Ska Band and it'll be awful and you'll be mean to girls, and you'll grow this ironic moustache to look interesting but you won't actually be interesting, and I'm not okay with that so would you please, please just do your own homework?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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