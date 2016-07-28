Dylan Hey so, where's my science project?

Amy Oh, I didn't do it.

Dylan What? But it's due today!

Amy Yeah. I know, I know. I'm so sorry, but you're going to actually have to start doing your own homework from now on.

Dylan I am a slow learner, remember?

Amy You're not a slow learner, you're just entitled... do you know what 'entitled' means?

Dylan No. Because I'm a slow learner.