Dylan
Hey so, where's my science project?
Amy
Oh, I didn't do it.
Dylan
What? But it's due today!
Amy
Yeah. I know, I know. I'm so sorry, but you're going to actually have to start doing your own homework from now on.
Dylan
I am a slow learner, remember?
Amy
You're not a slow learner, you're just entitled... do you know what 'entitled' means?
Dylan
No. Because I'm a slow learner.
Amy
It means that mummy and daddy have been spoiling you, and now you think that the world owes you something, but it doesn't. And if you don't learn how to work hard now, then you're going to just grow up to be like another entitled little white dude who thinks he's awesome for no reason. And then you'll start a Ska Band and it'll be awful and you'll be mean to girls, and you'll grow this ironic moustache to look interesting but you won't actually be interesting, and I'm not okay with that so would you please, please just do your own homework?