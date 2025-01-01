Amy [after catching Mike with his pants down in front of the PC] Oh, my God, are you...?

Mike No, no, no, I was just checking my prostate.

Amy You know, I've always wondered what kind of porn you like.

Mike Why won't this fucking window close?

Amy [Sees Sharon naked on the screen] Oh, my God, that's a giant bush!

Sharon Uh, who the hell are you?

Amy I'm his wife.