Margo Lion

Date of Birth
28 February 1899
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 February 1989
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1961
1932
1931
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.6
Lola
Lola
Drama, Romantic
1961, Italy / France
6.9
The Song of Night
Das Lied einer Nacht
Comedy
1932, Germany
6.9
L'opéra de quat'sous
L'opéra de quat'sous
Musical, Crime, Comedy
1931, USA / Germany
