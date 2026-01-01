Margo Lion

Menu
Date of Birth
28 February 1899
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 February 1989
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Lola 7.6
Lola (1961)
L'opéra de quat'sous 6.9
L'opéra de quat'sous (1931)
The Song of Night 6.9
The Song of Night (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lola 7.6
Lola Lola
Drama, Romantic 1961, Italy / France
The Song of Night 6.9
The Song of Night Das Lied einer Nacht
Comedy 1932, Germany
L'opéra de quat'sous 6.9
L'opéra de quat'sous L'opéra de quat'sous
Musical, Crime, Comedy 1931, USA / Germany
