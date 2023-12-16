Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Tale of Two Cities
7.1
Kinoafisha Films A Tale of Two Cities
7.1

A Tale of Two Cities

, 1958
A Tale of Two Cities
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, History / 18+
Poster of A Tale of Two Cities
7.1

Synopsis

During the turbulent days of the French Revolution, Frenchwoman Lucie Manette falls in love with Englishman Charles Darnay who's hiding his true identity and purpose.

Cast

Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Sydney Carton
Dorothy Tutin
Lucie Manette
Cecil Parker
Jarvis Lorry
Stephen Murray
Dr. Manette
Athene Seyler
Miss Pross
Paul Gers
Charles Darnay
Marie Versini
Marie Gabelle
Ian Bannen
Gabelle
Alfie Bass
Jerry Cruncher
Ernest Clark
Stryver
Director Ralph Thomas
Writer Charles Dickens, T.E.B. Clarke
Composer Richard Addinsell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 7 February 1958
Release date
7 February 1958 Great Britain
14 October 1958 Greece
4 August 1958 USA
Production The Rank Organisation, Rank Organisation Film Productions
Also known as
A Tale of Two Cities, Sous la terreur, To byer, À Beira do Cadafalso, À Sombra da Guilhotina, El prisionero de la Bastilla, Historia de dos ciudades, Historia en dos ciudades, I giljotinens skugga, In de schaduw van de guillotine, Kaksi kaupunkia, Karren zum Schafott, Kırmızı şövalye, Le conte des deux villes, Opowieść o dwóch miastach, Povestea a doua orase, Priča o dva grada, Twee Steden, Verso la città del terrore, Zgodba o dveh mestih, Zwei Städte, Για την αγάπη της στην λαιμητόμο, Ιστορία δύο πόλεων, Повесть о двух городах, 二都物語, 双城记

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023

Quotes

Sydney Carton It is a far far better better thing I do than I have ever done. It is a far far better rest I go to than I have ever known...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more