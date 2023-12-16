ProductionThe Rank Organisation, Rank Organisation Film Productions
Also known as
A Tale of Two Cities, Sous la terreur, To byer, À Beira do Cadafalso, À Sombra da Guilhotina, El prisionero de la Bastilla, Historia de dos ciudades, Historia en dos ciudades, I giljotinens skugga, In de schaduw van de guillotine, Kaksi kaupunkia, Karren zum Schafott, Kırmızı şövalye, Le conte des deux villes, Opowieść o dwóch miastach, Povestea a doua orase, Priča o dva grada, Twee Steden, Verso la città del terrore, Zgodba o dveh mestih, Zwei Städte, Για την αγάπη της στην λαιμητόμο, Ιστορία δύο πόλεων, Повесть о двух городах, 二都物語, 双城记
Film rating
7.1
Rate15 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 16 December 2023
Quotes
Sydney CartonIt is a far far better better thing I do than I have ever done. It is a far far better rest I go to than I have ever known...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.