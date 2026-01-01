Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Campbell's Kingdom
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Campbell's Kingdom
6.3

Campbell's Kingdom

, 1957
Campbell's Kingdom
Great Britain / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Campbell's Kingdom
6.3

Synopsis

An Englishman takes possession of his grandfather's Canadian land but he faces various challenges such as disgruntled locals, a ruthless contractor, a new power dam and his own bad health.

Cast

Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Bruce Campbell
Stanley Baker
Owen Morgan
Michael Craig
Boy Bladen
Barbara Murray
Jean Lucas
James Robertson Justice
James MacDonald
Athene Seyler
Miss Abigail
Robert Brown
Ben Creasy
John Laurie
Mac
Sidney James
Tim
Mary Merrall
Miss Ruth
Director Ralph Thomas
Writer Hammond Innes, Robin Estridge
Composer Clifton Parker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 3 September 1957
Release date
7 February 1958 Denmark
31 January 1958 Finland
6 May 1958 Germany
3 September 1957 Great Britain
9 December 1957 Sweden
9 January 1960 USA
7 September 1959 USSR
Production Betty E. Box Productions, Rank Organisation Film Productions
Also known as
Campbell's Kingdom, Éste es mi reino, Dammbruch, Främling i Klippiga bergen, Gefährliches Erbe, Hart auf hart, Kalliovuorten aarre, Krallar Vadisi, Królestwo Campbella, La dinastía del petróleo, La Dinastia del petrolio, La montaña del desastre, La vallée de l'or noir, Meu reino, minha vida, Ødemarkens hemmelighed, Ødemarkens pionerer, Regatul lui Campbell, Tuffa tag i Klippiga bergen, Veijarin testamentti, Στην κόλαση της ανταρσίας, Το βασίλειο του Κάμπελ, Королевство Кэмпбелла, キャンベル渓谷の激闘, Das Tal des schwarzen Goldes, Campbells Kingdom

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Campbell's Kingdom

A Tale of Two Cities
A Tale of Two Cities Drama, Romantic, History
1958, Great Britain
7.0
Providence
Providence Drama
1977, France / Switzerland / Great Britain
7.0
Moby Dick
Moby Dick Drama, Adventure
1956, USA
7.0
The Guns of Navarone
The Guns of Navarone War, Drama, Adventure, Action
1961, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Zulu
Zulu Action, War, Adventure, Drama, History
1964, Great Britain
7.0
Despair
Despair Drama
1978, West Germany / France
6.0
Sandra
Sandra Drama
1965, France / Italy
7.0
Hell Drivers
Hell Drivers Drama
1957, Great Britain
7.0
Child in the House
Child in the House Drama
1956, Great Britain
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more