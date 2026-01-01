Similar films for Campbell's Kingdom
A Tale of Two Cities Drama, Romantic, History
1958, Great Britain
7.0
Providence Drama
1977, France / Switzerland / Great Britain
7.0
Moby Dick Drama, Adventure
1956, USA
7.0
The Guns of Navarone War, Drama, Adventure, Action
1961, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Zulu Action, War, Adventure, Drama, History
1964, Great Britain
7.0
Despair Drama
1978, West Germany / France
6.0
Sandra Drama
1965, France / Italy
7.0
Hell Drivers Drama
1957, Great Britain
7.0
Child in the House Drama
1956, Great Britain
6.0