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Poster of Week-ends
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Week-ends
5.4

Week-ends

, 2014
Week-ends
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Week-ends
5.4

Cast

Karin Viard
Karin Viard
Noémie Lvovsky
Noémie Lvovsky
Jacques Gamblin
Jacques Gamblin
Ulrich Tukur
Ulrich Tukur
Aurélia Petit
Aurélia Petit
Iliana Zabeth
Director Anne Villacèque
Writer Sophie Fillières, Gilles Taurand, Anne Villacèque
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 26 February 2014
Release date
26 February 2014 France
8 October 2015 Germany
Worldwide Gross $481,807
Production Ex Nihilo, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Week-ends, Um Fim de Semana na Normandia, Wochenenden in der Normandie

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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