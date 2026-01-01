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Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos
Date of Birth
1 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Man Who Copied
(2003)
7.6
O Beijo no Asfalto
(2018)
6.7
Nina
(2004)
Filmography
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2023, Brazil
5.2
Noah's Ark
Noah's Ark
Adventure, Animation, Musical
2023, Brazil / India
Watch trailer
5.2
The World's First Christmas
O Primeiro Natal do Mundo
Comedy
2023, Brazil
Watch trailer
5.8
Minha Irmã e Eu
Minha Irmã e Eu
Comedy
2023, Brazil
6
As Verdades
As Verdades
Crime, Thriller
2022, Brazil
5.8
Executive Order
Medida provisória
Drama, Thriller
2020, Brazil
7.6
O Beijo no Asfalto
O Beijo no Asfalto
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2018, Brazil
6.3
Adventures on the Red Plane
As Aventuras do Avião Vermelho
Family, Animation, Comedy
2016, Brazil
Watch trailer
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