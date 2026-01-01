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Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos Lázaro Ramos
Kinoafisha Persons Lázaro Ramos

Lázaro Ramos

Lázaro Ramos

Date of Birth
1 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Man Who Copied 7.6
The Man Who Copied (2003)
O Beijo no Asfalto 7.6
O Beijo no Asfalto (2018)
Nina 6.7
Nina (2004)

Filmography

Os Outros
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2023, Brazil
Noah's Ark 5.2
Noah's Ark Noah's Ark
Adventure, Animation, Musical 2023, Brazil / India
Watch trailer
The World's First Christmas 5.2
The World's First Christmas O Primeiro Natal do Mundo
Comedy 2023, Brazil
Watch trailer
Minha Irmã e Eu 5.8
Minha Irmã e Eu Minha Irmã e Eu
Comedy 2023, Brazil
As Verdades 6
As Verdades As Verdades
Crime, Thriller 2022, Brazil
Executive Order 5.8
Executive Order Medida provisória
Drama, Thriller 2020, Brazil
O Beijo no Asfalto 7.6
O Beijo no Asfalto O Beijo no Asfalto
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2018, Brazil
Adventures on the Red Plane 6.3
Adventures on the Red Plane As Aventuras do Avião Vermelho
Family, Animation, Comedy 2016, Brazil
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