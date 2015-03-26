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Poster of I Killed Napoléon
5.4
Kinoafisha Films I Killed Napoléon
5.4

I Killed Napoléon

, 2015
Ho ucciso Napoleone
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of I Killed Napoléon
5.4

Synopsis

In the space of twenty-four hours the life of Anita , single and brilliant manager in career , is blown away by a hurricane of trouble .

Cast

Libero De Rienzo
Libero De Rienzo
Biagio
Adriano Giannini
Adriano Giannini
Paride
Iaia Forte
Iaia Forte
Gianna
Thony
Enrica
Micaela Ramazzotti
Micaela Ramazzotti
Anita
Elena Sofia Ricci
Elena Sofia Ricci
Olga
Monica Nappo
Filippa
Bebo Storti
Fanelli
Pamela Villoresi
Pamela Villoresi
Cecilia
Tommaso Ragno
Tommaso Ragno
Gabriele
Director Giorgia Farina
Writer Giorgia Farina, Federica Pontremoli
Composer Andrea Farri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 26 March 2015
Release date
26 March 2015 Italy
Worldwide Gross $573,115
Production BiBi Film, Rai Cinema, Credit Agricole Vita
Also known as
Ho ucciso Napoleone, I Killed Napoléon

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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