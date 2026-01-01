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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Monica Nappo
Monica Nappo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Nappo
Monica Nappo
Monica Nappo
Date of Birth
20 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
The Children's Train
(2024)
6.5
Amanda
(2022)
6.4
A Brief Affair
(2025)
Filmography
5.7
The Kidnapping of Arabella
Il rapimento di Arabella
Drama
2025, Italy
6.4
A Brief Affair
Breve storia d'amore
Comedy
2025, Italy
7.4
The Children's Train
Il treno dei bambini
Drama, History
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
6.5
Amanda
Amanda
Drama
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
I Killed Napoléon
Ho ucciso Napoleone
Comedy
2015, Italy
5.8
Come Undone
Cosa voglio di piu / What More Do I Want
Drama
2010, Italy / Switzerland
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