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Monica Nappo Monica Nappo
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Nappo

Monica Nappo

Monica Nappo

Date of Birth
20 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Children's Train 7.4
The Children's Train (2024)
Amanda 6.5
Amanda (2022)
A Brief Affair 6.4
A Brief Affair (2025)

Filmography

The Kidnapping of Arabella 5.7
The Kidnapping of Arabella Il rapimento di Arabella
Drama 2025, Italy
A Brief Affair 6.4
A Brief Affair Breve storia d'amore
Comedy 2025, Italy
The Children's Train 7.4
The Children's Train Il treno dei bambini
Drama, History 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
Amanda 6.5
Amanda Amanda
Drama 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
I Killed Napoléon 5.4
I Killed Napoléon Ho ucciso Napoleone
Comedy 2015, Italy
Come Undone 5.8
Come Undone Cosa voglio di piu / What More Do I Want
Drama 2010, Italy / Switzerland
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