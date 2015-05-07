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Poster of Pound of Flesh
5.1
Pound of Flesh - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Pound of Flesh
5.1

Pound of Flesh

, 2014
Pound of Flesh
Canada / Thriller, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pound of Flesh
5.1
Pound of Flesh - Trailer 2
Pound of Flesh  Trailer 2

Synopsis

A man's heroic attempt to help a woman in distress ends up with him waking up the next day without a kidney and plotting his revenge.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Deacon Lyle
John Ralston
John Ralston
George Lyle
Kevin Lee
Aki Aleong
Kung
Jason J. Tobin
Jason J. Tobin
Liam
Terese Chafe
Connie
Mike Leeder
Andrew Ng
Darren Shahlavi
Drake
Charlotte Peters
Ana
Brahim Achabbakhe
Nardo
Marsha Yuan
Bette
Director Ernie Barbarash
Writer Joshua Todd James
Composer Paul Michael Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 September 2015
World premiere 7 May 2015
Release date
25 September 2015 Germany
7 May 2015 USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,500,000
Worldwide Gross $163,080
Production ACE Film Company, ACE Studios, Daro Film Distribution
Also known as
Pound of Flesh, Carrera contra el tiempo, Estado crítico, Diêp Viên Báo Thù, Glasul sângelui, Halálos meló, Krwawy biznes, La Vengeance sous la peau, Maximum Blood, Osso Duro, Risquer sa peau, Smrtni zalog, Verine äri neeruvargus, Жива плът, Фунт плоти, Фунт плоті, マキシマム・ブラッド, Sin piedad para matar, Estado Critico

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Pound of Flesh - Trailer 2
Pound of Flesh Trailer 2
Pound of Flesh - Trailer 1
Pound of Flesh Trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Deacon Lyle Kidnap and rescue is all fine, but what I'm really good at is killing people.
George Lyle That must be hard.
Deacon Lyle No, that's the scary thing. Killing, it's easy. Living with it... that's hard.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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