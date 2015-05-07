5.1Pound of Flesh
Pound of Flesh, 2014
Canada / Thriller, Action / 18+
Synopsis
A man's heroic attempt to help a woman in distress ends up with him waking up the next day without a kidney and plotting his revenge.
Cast
Aki Aleong
Kung
Terese Chafe
Connie
Mike Leeder
Charlotte Peters
Ana
Brahim Achabbakhe
Nardo
Marsha Yuan
Bette
Director Ernie Barbarash
Writer Joshua Todd James
Composer Paul Michael Thomas
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 September 2015
World premiere 7 May 2015
Release date
|25 September 2015
|Germany
|7 May 2015
|USA
MPAA R
Budget $7,500,000
Worldwide Gross $163,080
Production ACE Film Company, ACE Studios, Daro Film Distribution
Also known as
Pound of Flesh, Carrera contra el tiempo, Estado crítico, Diêp Viên Báo Thù, Glasul sângelui, Halálos meló, Krwawy biznes, La Vengeance sous la peau, Maximum Blood, Osso Duro, Risquer sa peau, Smrtni zalog, Verine äri neeruvargus, Жива плът, Фунт плоти, Фунт плоті, マキシマム・ブラッド, Sin piedad para matar, Estado Critico
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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