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About
Ernie Barbarash
Ernie Barbarash
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernie Barbarash
Ernie Barbarash
Ernie Barbarash
Date of Birth
31 August 1968
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
6.8
Assassination Games
(2011)
6.1
Christmas in the Wild
(2019)
6.1
Too Close for Christmas
(2020)
Filmography
4.6
The Image of You
The Image of You
Thriller
2024, USA
6.1
Too Close for Christmas
Too Close for Christmas
Drama
2020, Canada
6.1
Christmas in the Wild
Holiday in the Wild
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
4.9
The Saint
The Saint
Action
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Pound of Flesh
Pound of Flesh
Thriller, Action
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
6
Six Bullets
6 Bullets
Action
2012, USA
6.8
Assassination Games
Assassination Games
Action, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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