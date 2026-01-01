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Ernie Barbarash Ernie Barbarash
Kinoafisha Persons Ernie Barbarash

Ernie Barbarash

Ernie Barbarash

Date of Birth
31 August 1968 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games (2011)
Christmas in the Wild 6.1
Christmas in the Wild (2019)
Too Close for Christmas 6.1
Too Close for Christmas (2020)

Filmography

The Image of You 4.6
The Image of You The Image of You
Thriller 2024, USA
Too Close for Christmas 6.1
Too Close for Christmas Too Close for Christmas
Drama 2020, Canada
Christmas in the Wild 6.1
Christmas in the Wild Holiday in the Wild
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
The Saint 4.9
The Saint The Saint
Action 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Christmas Inheritance 5.7
Christmas Inheritance Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Pound of Flesh 5.1
Pound of Flesh Pound of Flesh
Thriller, Action 2014, Canada
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Six Bullets 6
Six Bullets 6 Bullets
Action 2012, USA
Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games Assassination Games
Action, Thriller 2011, USA
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