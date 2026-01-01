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Andrew Ng Andrew Ng
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng

Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Stories Forlorn 6.4
Stories Forlorn (2014)
Pound of Flesh 5.1
Pound of Flesh (2014)
Captured 4.9
Captured (2020)

Filmography

Captured 4.9
Captured Captured
Thriller 2020, Hong Kong
Pound of Flesh 5.1
Pound of Flesh Pound of Flesh
Thriller, Action 2014, Canada
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Stories Forlorn 6.4
Stories Forlorn Stories Forlorn
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2014, Hong Kong
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