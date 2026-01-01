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Filmography
Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Stories Forlorn
(2014)
5.1
Pound of Flesh
(2014)
4.9
Captured
(2020)
Filmography
4.9
Captured
Captured
Thriller
2020, Hong Kong
5.1
Pound of Flesh
Pound of Flesh
Thriller, Action
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
6.4
Stories Forlorn
Stories Forlorn
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2014, Hong Kong
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