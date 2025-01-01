Menu
Pound of Flesh Movie Quotes

Deacon Lyle Kidnap and rescue is all fine, but what I'm really good at is killing people.
George Lyle That must be hard.
Deacon Lyle No, that's the scary thing. Killing, it's easy. Living with it... that's hard.
Deacon Lyle See this Bible? It will leave big bruises and I will beat you with it if you don't tell me what's going on and who set me up.
Deacon Lyle Would you kill to save her, even if it damned your soul?
Isabella Our parents got divorced. I stayed with dad and my brother went with mom.
George Lyle If I'm gonna go to Hell, I might as well go down in flames.
Deacon Lyle Game over.
