Kinoafisha
Films
Pound of Flesh
Pound of Flesh Movie Quotes
Deacon Lyle
Kidnap and rescue is all fine, but what I'm really good at is killing people.
George Lyle
That must be hard.
Deacon Lyle
No, that's the scary thing. Killing, it's easy. Living with it... that's hard.
Deacon Lyle
See this Bible? It will leave big bruises and I will beat you with it if you don't tell me what's going on and who set me up.
Deacon Lyle
Would you kill to save her, even if it damned your soul?
Isabella
Our parents got divorced. I stayed with dad and my brother went with mom.
George Lyle
If I'm gonna go to Hell, I might as well go down in flames.
Deacon Lyle
Game over.
Jean-Claude Van Damme
John Ralston
