Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
8.4
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Tickets from 880 ₽
A Midsummer Night's Dream
18+
Theatrical
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
15 July 2014
Release date
15 July 2014
Great Britain
24 August 2022
Kazakhstan
16+
Budget
56,600 GBP
Also known as
Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream
Director
Dominic Dromgoole
Cast
John Light
Michelle Terry
Matthew Tennyson
Olivia Ross
Sarah MacRae
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A Midsummer Night's Dream
0.0
Son v letnyuyu noch
(2016)
8.5
Julius Caesar
(2014)
7.5
Much Ado About Nothing
(2013)
6.9
Twelfth Night
(2012)
6.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: The Taming Of The Shrew
(2012)
7.2
As You Like It
(2009)
6.8
Henry V
(2012)
7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
(2009)
8.1
Globe: Henry IV Part 2
(2010)
6.6
A Woman of No Importance
(2017)
7.9
The Merry Wives Windsor
(2019)
7.6
Shakespeare's Globe Theatre: Measure for Measure
(2016)
8.4
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
Karo 7 Atrium
19:30
from 880 ₽
18 February
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
