Poster of A Midsummer Night's Dream
Рейтинги
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.4
2 posters
Tickets from 880 ₽
A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 15 July 2014
Release date
15 July 2014 Great Britain
24 August 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Budget 56,600 GBP
Also known as
Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream
Director
Dominic Dromgoole
Cast
John Light
Michelle Terry
Matthew Tennyson
Olivia Ross
Olivia Ross
Sarah MacRae
Film rating

8.4
Rate 12 votes
8.4 IMDb
Karo 7 Atrium
19:30 from 880 ₽
«A Midsummer Night's Dream» now playing

Wed 18
Karo 7 Atrium
Kurskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 880 ₽
