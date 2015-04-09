Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kosuhi
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Kosuhi

Kosuhi

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Kosuhi - trailer
Kosuhi  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 9 April 2015
Release date
9 April 2015 Russia Мастер Синема 18+
9 April 2015 Belarus
9 April 2015 Kazakhstan
9 April 2015 Ukraine
Director
Sebastián Alarcón
Cast
Dmitri Smirnov
Dmitri Smirnov
Snezhanna Eriskina
Sasha Sham
Timur Alarkon
Sergey Gazarov
Sergey Gazarov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kosuhi
6.0
Fotógrafo, El (2002)
Selfi#Selfie 6.5
Selfi#Selfie (2017)
Rita 5.3
Rita (2010)
My Step Brother Frankenstein 6.7
My Step Brother Frankenstein (2004)
Taksi-blyuz 7.4
Taksi-blyuz (1990)
Kholodnyy mart 6.7
Kholodnyy mart (1987)
Flights in Dreams and Reality 7.5
Flights in Dreams and Reality (1982)
Kto ya? 6.7
Kto ya? (2010)
Kakraki 4.8
Kakraki (2009)
12 7.5
12 (2007)
August Eighth 6.3
August Eighth (2012)
Marathon 6.4
Marathon (2012)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 5 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Kosuhi - trailer
Kosuhi Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more