Lili ElbeLast night I had the most beautiful dream. I dreamed that I was a baby in my mother's arms. And she looked down at me, and she called me Lili.
Gerda WegenerWe went for coffee, and after... I kissed him. And it was the strangest thing. It was like kissing myself.
Hans AxgilWe were fooling around in the kitchen. Einar was wearing his grandmother's apron. We were just little boys, you know, playing around? Anyway, Einar just looked so pretty and... I had to kiss him! So, yes, I kissed Einar.
Dr. HexlerTell me about Lili... Where did she come from?
Gerda WegenerIt's hard for a man to be looked at by a woman. Women are used to it, of course, but for a man to submit to a woman's gaze - it's unsettling. Although I believe there's some pleasure to be had from it, once you yield.
Lili ElbeThis is not my body, Professor. Please take it away.
Lili ElbeSo, what you're suggesting is that, uh, a doctor intervened. To correct a mistake in nature.