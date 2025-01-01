Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Danish Girl The Danish Girl Movie Quotes

Hans Axgil [to Lili] I've only liked a handful of people in my life, and you've been two of them.
Einar Wegener I love you, because you are the only person who made sense of me. And made me, possible.
Gerda Wegener I need to see Einar.
Lili Elbe Let me help, please.
Gerda Wegener I need my husband, can you get him?
Lili Elbe I can't.
Gerda Wegener I need to talk to my husband, and I need to hold my husband. Can you at least try?
Lili Elbe I'm sorry.
Einar Wegener I think Lili's thoughts, I dream her dreams. She was always there.
Hans Axgil How are you Lili ?
Einar Wegener Entirely myself.
[last lines]
Gerda Wegener [to Hans as her scarf is carried away on the wind] No, leave it. Let it fly.
Lili Elbe How have I ever deserved such love? There's nothing to be afraid of anymore.
Gerda Wegener No.
Lili Elbe Last night I had the most beautiful dream. I dreamed that I was a baby in my mother's arms. And she looked down at me, and she called me Lili.
Gerda Wegener We went for coffee, and after... I kissed him. And it was the strangest thing. It was like kissing myself.
Hans Axgil We were fooling around in the kitchen. Einar was wearing his grandmother's apron. We were just little boys, you know, playing around? Anyway, Einar just looked so pretty and... I had to kiss him! So, yes, I kissed Einar.
Dr. Hexler Tell me about Lili... Where did she come from?
Einar Wegener Inside of me.
Gerda Wegener It's hard for a man to be looked at by a woman. Women are used to it, of course, but for a man to submit to a woman's gaze - it's unsettling. Although I believe there's some pleasure to be had from it, once you yield.
Lili Elbe This is not my body, Professor. Please take it away.
Lili Elbe So, what you're suggesting is that, uh, a doctor intervened. To correct a mistake in nature.
Henrik He made you a woman.
Lili Elbe No, God made me a woman. But the doctor... He... The doctor is curing me of the sickness that was my disguise.
Einar Wegener There was a moment when I was just Lili, and I think that he could see that. Do you see?
Gerda Wegener But Lili doesn't exist. We made her up.
Lili Elbe I think that marriage is the single thing we should all hope for in life.
Hans Axgil Really?
Lili Elbe It creates someone else. More than just the two of you. Yes, I think it'd be terrible not to...
Einar Wegener I was different.
Hans Axgil It didn't take much to be different in Vejle. Surely that's why we became friends.
Einar Wegener Every morning I promised myself that I will spend the entire day as Einar. But there's so little of Einar left.
Hans Axgil You think these things because you're exhausted.
Einar Wegener Sometimes I think about killing Einar. But it's only the thought that I'd be killing Lili too that stops me.
Warnekros Mrs. Wegener, I do believe I can help your husband. But he won't be your husband when I've finished.
[first lines]
American Woman Don't you wish you could paint like that? Oh, I'm sorry? I said, don't you wish you could paint like your husband? Really. You must be so proud of him. So elegant.
Einar Wegener Gerda, this can't be right.
Dr. Hexler Radiation is a miracle, Mr. Wegener. It destroys the bad and saves the good.
Gerda Wegener For a man to, um, submit to a woman's gaze is, er, unsettling... Although I believe there is some pleasure to be had by it - once you, ah, yield.
