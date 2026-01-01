Menu
Awards and nominations of The Danish Girl 2015

Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Makeup and Hair
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015 Venice Film Festival 2015
Queer Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
