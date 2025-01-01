Alice KliegI was a summer baby born in 1971 in Simi Valley, California, and I've been using masturbation as a sedative since 1991.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice KliegThis morning I woke up and there was a pubic hair on my pillow shaped like a question mark. And it really got me thinking of unanswered questions, like all the times in my life when I was supposed to feel something but I felt nothing and all the other times in my life where i wasn't supposed to feel anything but I felt too much and the people around me weren't really ready for all of my feelings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Alice KliegI would like to read from a prepared statement.
Gabe RuskinYeah, I can never keep my emotions separate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice KliegThe reckless copulation of our animal kingdom leaves us with a "tis-nammi" of puppies and kitties. Over the next few weeks, I plan to neuter my *own* pets, and any pets any viewers would like to bring by the studio.
Rich Ruskin[to Dawn in the control room]It's a public service.
Alice Klieg[now masked with a dog on the table]As you can see, Godzilla is receiving a mixture of oxygen and isoflurane gas. It's really important, as you know, to remove all the hair from the penis and walnuts before we begin. Let's castrate. First cut is the deepest.