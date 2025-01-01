Menu
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Date of Birth
13 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Sound of Freedom (2023)
Cabrini (2024)
Little Boy (2015)

All 5 Films 5 Writer 5 Director 5 Producer 2
Drama 2025, USA
Cabrini Cabrini
Biography 2024, USA
Sound of Freedom Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Little Boy Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy 2015, USA / Mexico
Bella Bella
Drama 2006, USA / Mexico
