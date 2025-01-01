Menu
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Alejandro Gómez Monteverde
Date of Birth
13 July 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.0
Sound of Freedom
(2023)
7.7
Cabrini
(2024)
7.4
Little Boy
(2015)
Filmography
Bethlehem
Bethlehem
Drama
2025, USA
7.7
Cabrini
Cabrini
Biography
2024, USA
8
Sound of Freedom
Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Little Boy
Little Boy
Drama, War, Comedy
2015, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
7.1
Bella
Bella
Drama
2006, USA / Mexico
