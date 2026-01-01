Bienvenido Mister Marshall, Welcome Mr. Marshall!, Welcome Mr. Marshall, ¡Bienvenido, Mister Marshall!, ¡Bienvenido, Míster Marshall!, Bem-vindo, Mister Marshall!, Benvenuto Mr. Marshall!, Benvindo, Mister Marshall, Bienvenido, Míster Marshall, Bienvenue monsieur Marshall, Bienvenue Mr Marshall, Bienvenue, Monsieur Marshall, Bun venit domnule Marshall, Dobro došli, gospodine Marshall, Dobrodošao, Mister Maršale!, Isten hozta, Mr. Marshall!, Khosh Amadid Aghaye Marshall, Tervetuloa, Mr. Marshall, Uns kommt das alles spanisch vor, Välkommen, mr Marshall, Velkommen, Mr. Marshall, Vítáme Vás, Pane Marshalle, Welkom Mr. Marshall, Willkommen, Mr. Marshall, Witaj nam, Mr. Marshall, Καλωσορίσατε μίστερ Μάρσαλ, Добре дошъл, мистър Маршал, Добро пожаловать, мистер Маршалл
Don Pablo, el alcaldeDear citizens of Villar del Río: as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.