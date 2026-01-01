Dear citizens of Villar del Río: as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor...

Don Pablo, el alcalde Dear citizens of Villar del Río: as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor...

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.