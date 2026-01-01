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Poster of Welcome Mr. Marshall!
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Welcome Mr. Marshall!
7.8

Welcome Mr. Marshall!

, 1953
Bienvenido Mister Marshall
Spain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Welcome Mr. Marshall!
7.8

Synopsis

After finding out that North American people are visiting the Spanish villages, the citizens of Villar del Río start preparing themselves to welcome them when they arrive.

Cast

Lolita Sevilla
Manolo Moran
José Isbert
Alberto Romea
Elvira Quintillá
Luis Pérez de León
Director Luis García Berlanga
Writer Juan Antonio Bardem, Luis García Berlanga, Miguel Mihura
Composer Jesús García Leoz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 4 April 1953
Release date
6 May 1954 Belgium
16 July 1953 France
12 May 1955 Hungary KN
23 September 1954 Portugal
4 April 1953 Romania AP
4 April 1953 Spain
14 August 1955 Sweden
4 June 1962 USSR
Budget 2,500,000 ESP
Production Unión Industrial Cinematográfica (UNINCI)
Also known as
Bienvenido Mister Marshall, Welcome Mr. Marshall!, Welcome Mr. Marshall, ¡Bienvenido, Mister Marshall!, ¡Bienvenido, Míster Marshall!, Bem-vindo, Mister Marshall!, Benvenuto Mr. Marshall!, Benvindo, Mister Marshall, Bienvenido, Míster Marshall, Bienvenue monsieur Marshall, Bienvenue Mr Marshall, Bienvenue, Monsieur Marshall, Bun venit domnule Marshall, Dobro došli, gospodine Marshall, Dobrodošao, Mister Maršale!, Isten hozta, Mr. Marshall!, Khosh Amadid Aghaye Marshall, Tervetuloa, Mr. Marshall, Uns kommt das alles spanisch vor, Välkommen, mr Marshall, Velkommen, Mr. Marshall, Vítáme Vás, Pane Marshalle, Welkom Mr. Marshall, Willkommen, Mr. Marshall, Witaj nam, Mr. Marshall, Καλωσορίσατε μίστερ Μάρσαλ, Добре дошъл, мистър Маршал, Добро пожаловать, мистер Маршалл

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Don Pablo, el alcalde Dear citizens of Villar del Río: as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor, I owe you an explanation, and I'm going to give you this explanation that I owe you, because as your mayor...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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