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Poster of Bottoms up! / A boire
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Bottoms up! / A boire
3.4

Bottoms up! / A boire

, 2004
Bottoms up! / A boire
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bottoms up! / A boire
3.4

Cast

Emmanuelle Béart
Emmanuelle Béart
Inès Larue
Edouard Baer
Edouard Baer
Pierre-Marie Archambault
Atmen Kelif
Seb Abdal Abbas
Yves Verhoeven
Serge-André
Jean-Michel Tinivelli
Patrick
Pierre-Louis Lanier
Réceptionniste
Claude Perron
Claude Perron
Chantal Guibal
Jackie Berroyer
Jackie Berroyer
Yves Guibal
Marina Foïs
Marina Foïs
Bénédicte
Bruce Vernin
Clown
Director Marion Vernoux
Writer Thomas Bidegain, Frédéric Jardin, Marion Vernoux
Composer Nico Bogue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 29 December 2004
Release date
11 December 2005 Russia
11 December 2005 Belarus
29 December 2004 France
11 December 2005 Kazakhstan
11 December 2005 Ukraine
Budget €4,400,000
Worldwide Gross $310,452
Production ADR Productions, Chic Films, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
À boire, Stin ygeia sas!, 苛求甘霖, 渴求甘霖

Film rating

3.4
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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