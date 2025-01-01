Percival Graves [after Credence and his Obscurus has been seemingly killed by President Picquery and other Aurors] Credence. You fools. Do you realize what you've done?

Seraphina Picquery The Obscurial was killed on my orders, Mr. Graves.

Percival Graves Yes. And history will surely note that, Madam President. What was done here tonight was not right.

Seraphina Picquery He was responsible for the death of a No-Maj. He risked the exposure of our community. He has broken one of our most sacred laws...

Percival Graves A law that has us scuttling like rats in the gutter. A law that demands that we conceal our true nature. A law that directs those under its dominion to cower in fear, lest we risk discovery. I ask you, Madam President. I ask all of you... who does this law protect? Us?

[gesturing above to represent the No-Majs]

Percival Graves Or them? I refuse to bow down any longer.

[attempts to leave]

Seraphina Picquery Aurors, I'd like you to relieve Mr. Graves of his wand, and escort him back...

[a shield goes up in front of Graves, making him unable to leave]

Seraphina Picquery [Graves uses his magic to disable the shield and block and cast spells at Aurors; though outnumbered, he takes them out one by one]

[Newt sends out his Swooping Evil, which manages to subdue Graves and hold him hostage]

[Graves's wand comes to her]

Newt Scamander [points his wand at Graves] Revelio.

[slowly, Graves's face transforms into Gellert Grindelwald's, proving he is actually Grindelwald in disguise]

Grindelwald [as Picquery approaches him] Do you think you can hold me?

Seraphina Picquery We'll do our best, Mr. Grindelwald.