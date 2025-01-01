[Newt moves a latch on his suitcase that switches it to "Muggle Worthy"]
Customs Official[Customs Official opens up Newt's suitcase and we see it contains his clothes]
Customs OfficialWelcome to New York.
Jacob Kowalski[yells to Newt while holding an egg that Newt lost]Hey! Mr. English Guy! I think your egg is hatching.
[Newt pulls Jacob forward with his wand and transports them to an isolated place]
Jacob Kowalski[about to lose his memory]Hey. This is for the best. Yeah. I-I was... I was never even supposed to be here. I was never supposed to know... a-any of this. Everybody knows Newt only kept me around because... Hey, Newt, why did you keep me around?
Newt ScamanderBecause I like you. Because you're my friend. And I'll never forget how you helped me, Jacob.
[from trailer]
Porpentina GoldsteinMr. Scamander, do you know anything about the wizarding community in America? We don't like things loose.
Newt ScamanderPickett? Come on, give me a smile. Pickett, give me a...
[Pickett blows a respberry]
Newt Scamander[as a lion appears in the street]You know, New York is *considerably* more interesting that I'd expected.
Newt ScamanderI do know a few things, actually. I know that you have rather backwards laws about relations with non-magic people... That you're not meant to befriend them, that you can't marry them, which seems mildly absurd to me.
Newt Scamander[to Jacob and Queenie]You two, head that way. And try very hard not to be predictable.
[the doorbell jingles and Jacob turns to see an alluring woman. It's Queenie, who turns to smile at him. Though all his memory of her are supposed to be erased, something sparks in his eyes which may be recognition. He reaches to his neck where he was bitten by the Murtlap and smiles]
Porpentina Goldstein[after she and Newt capture a beast]Tell me the truth. Was that everything that came out of the case?
Newt ScamanderI met one in Sudan three months ago. There used to be more of them, but they still exist. Before wizards went underground when we were still being hunted by Muggles, young wizards and witches sometimes tried to suppress their magic to avoid persecution. Instead of learning to harness or control their powers, they developed what was called an Obscurus.
Porpentina GoldsteinIt's an unstable, uncontrollable dark force that busts out and attacks. And then vanishes. Obscurials can't survive long, can they?
Newt ScamanderThere's no documented case of any Obscurial surviving past the age of ten. The one I met in Africa was eight when she... she was eight when she died.
Jacob Kowalski[incredulous]What are you telling me here? That Senator Shaw was killed by a... by a kid?
[first lines]
Newt Scamander[whispers to his case]Dougal... settle down now, please.
Percival GravesYes. And history will surely note that, Madam President. What was done here tonight was not right.
Seraphina PicqueryHe was responsible for the death of a No-Maj. He risked the exposure of our community. He has broken one of our most sacred laws...
Percival GravesA law that has us scuttling like rats in the gutter. A law that demands that we conceal our true nature. A law that directs those under its dominion to cower in fear, lest we risk discovery. I ask you, Madam President. I ask all of you... who does this law protect? Us?
Newt Scamander[being taken away]Don't hurt those creatures. There's no... nothing in there is dangerous. Please don't hurt my creatures. They aren't dangerous! P-Please! They're not dangerous! They're not dangerous!
Mary Lou[to crowd]Something is stalking our city, wreaking destruction, and then *disappearing* without a trace!
[One of Newt's creatures saves Tina from the death cell, then flies around, blocking the pursuing Aurors' spells]
Percival GravesThere's something else. Something I haven't told you. I saw you beside me in New York. You're the one who gains this child's trust. You are the key. I saw this. You want to join the wizarding world. I want those things, too, Credence. I want them for you. So find the child. Find the child and we'll all be free.
[he summons the Obscurus from Newt's case in its protective bubble]
Newt Scamander[turning to Tina]It's an Obscurus. But it's not what you think. So, I managed to separate it from the Sudanese girl as I tried to save her. So I wanted to take it home to study it. But it cannot survive outside that. It could not hurt anyone, Tina.
Newt ScamanderUseless? *Useless*? That is a parasitical, magical force that killed a child. What on earth would you use it for?
Percival GravesYou fool nobody, Mr. Scamander. You brought this Obscurus into the City of New York in the hope of causing mass disruption, breaking the Statute of Secrecy, and revealing the magical world.