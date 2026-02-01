Menu
Russian
Baieti de oras: Golden Boyz

Baieti de oras: Golden Boyz
Synopsis

The film aims to carry forward the themes that made the series so relevant: social aspiration and the desire for status, the obsession with "city" image and success, the contrast between neighborhood life and the dream of being a "Golden Boyz", loyalty and friendships tested in extreme situations. Roby, Malone, Gina, Dorian, Renatta, Daniela, return in a new story, set in a recognizable Bucharest, in which the "city boys" must decide what it actually means to "succeed": money, fame or the ability to remain authentic when the spotlight turns on.
Country Romania
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 Romania
Production Vertical Content
Also known as
Baieti de oras: Golden Boyz
Director
Mihai Bendeac
Cast
Mihai Bendeac
Anca Dinicu
Vlad Dragulin
Cosmin Nedelcu
Lorena Luchian
