The film aims to carry forward the themes that made the series so relevant: social aspiration and the desire for status, the obsession with "city" image and success, the contrast between neighborhood life and the dream of being a "Golden Boyz", loyalty and friendships tested in extreme situations. Roby, Malone, Gina, Dorian, Renatta, Daniela, return in a new story, set in a recognizable Bucharest, in which the "city boys" must decide what it actually means to "succeed": money, fame or the ability to remain authentic when the spotlight turns on.