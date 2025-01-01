Menu
Johnny Handsome
Johnny Handsome Movie Quotes
Johnny Handsome Movie Quotes
Vic Dumask
I don't know you, Mr. Mitchell. What can I do for you?
John 'Johnny Handsome' Sedley
A laundry service. Could be five million dollars worth.
Vic Dumask
That sounds illegal.
John 'Johnny Handsome' Sedley
[sotto voce]
It is.
Rafe Garrett
You got a real nice face now don't you, Johnny? But I think I liked it better the old way. Yeah, and I think I can help you get it back.
[punches Johnny]
[Last lines]
Lt. A.Z. Drones
Well, Johnny. That damn doctor didn't understand this part, did he?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mickey Rourke
Lance Henriksen
Morgan Freeman
