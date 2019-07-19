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Poster of Bottom of the 9th / Stano
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Bottom of the 9th / Stano
5.8

Bottom of the 9th / Stano

, 2019
Bottom of the 9th / Stano
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Bottom of the 9th / Stano
5.8

Cast

Joe Manganiello
Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Burt Young
Dominik García-Lorido
Denis O'Hare
Denis O'Hare
Michael Rispoli
Michael Rispoli
Director Raymond De Felitta
Writer Robert Bruzio
Composer Stephen Endelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 20 April 2020
World premiere 19 July 2019
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,049
Production Off the Chart Entertainment, 3:59, Golden Engine Pictures
Also known as
Stano, Bottom of the 9th, A Second Chance, Vida em Jogo, Стано

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Bottom of the 9th / Stano
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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