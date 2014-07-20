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Poster of Monty Python Live (Mostly)
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Monty Python Live (Mostly)
7.6

Monty Python Live (Mostly)

, 2014
Monty Python Live (mostly)
Great Britain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Monty Python Live (Mostly)
7.6

Cast

John Cleese
John Cleese
Armless Officer
Terry Jones
Terry Jones
Mrs. Blackitt
Terry Gilliam
Terry Gilliam
Pope's Servant
Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Noël Coward
Michael Palin
Michael Palin
Harry Blackitt
Graham Chapman
Batley Townswoman
Graham Chapman
Batley Townswoman
Graham Chapman
Batley Townswoman
Carol Cleveland
Best Girl
Carol Cleveland
Best Girl
Carol Cleveland
Best Girl
Brian Cox
Self
Director Aubrey Powell
Writer Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 7 August 2014
World premiere 20 July 2014
Release date
20 July 2014 Russia 16+
20 July 2014 Australia
20 July 2014 Germany
20 July 2014 Great Britain
20 July 2014 Kazakhstan
20 July 2014 Netherlands 12
20 July 2014 USA
20 July 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,388,772
Production Python (Monty) Pictures
Also known as
Monty Python Live (Mostly), Monty Python Live (Mostly) One Down, Five to Go, Monty Python Live be'shidour khai mi'London, Монти Пайтон живьём (почти), モンティ・パイソン 復活ライブ!, Monty Python i London, Monty Python Live (Mostly) - One Down, Five to Go, One down, five to go, The Last Night of Monty Python

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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