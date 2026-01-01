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Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Date of Birth
29 March 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Place of Birth
South Shields, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus
(1969)
8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
(1975)
8.0
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
(1979)
Filmography
7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly)
Monty Python Live (mostly)
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Documentary
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy
Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.3
Delgo
Delgo
Comedy, Romantic, Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Shrek the Third
Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2007, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Ella Enchanted
Ella Enchanted
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
6
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation
2004, Russia
5.9
Hollywood Homicide
Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime
2003, USA
Show more
News about Eric Idle’s private life
Is This the Funniest Quest Ever Filmed? Monty Python’s ‘Holy Grail’ Still Slays Decades Later
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