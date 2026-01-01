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Eric Idle
Eric Idle Eric Idle
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Idle

Eric Idle

Eric Idle

Date of Birth
29 March 1943
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Place of Birth
South Shields, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Monty Python's Flying Circus 8.6
Monty Python's Flying Circus (1969)
Monty Python and the Holy Grail 8.1
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Monty Python’s Life of Brian 8.0
Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Filmography

Monty Python Live (Mostly) 7.6
Monty Python Live (Mostly) Monty Python Live (mostly)
Comedy 2014, Great Britain
George Harrison: Living in the Material World 7.7
George Harrison: Living in the Material World George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Documentary 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy 7.1
Not the Messiah: He's a Very Naughty Boy Not the Messiah (He's a Very Naughty Boy)
Drama, Musical, Comedy 2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Delgo 4.3
Delgo Delgo
Comedy, Romantic, Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Shrek the Third 6.8
Shrek the Third Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Ella Enchanted 7.1
Ella Enchanted Ella Enchanted
Fairy Tale, Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking 6
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide Hollywood Homicide
Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime 2003, USA
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News about Eric Idle’s private life
Still from the movie 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)
Is This the Funniest Quest Ever Filmed? Monty Python’s ‘Holy Grail’ Still Slays Decades Later
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