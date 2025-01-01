Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films X-Men: Apocalypse X-Men: Apocalypse Movie Quotes

X-Men: Apocalypse Movie Quotes

Erik Lensherr [sees Apocalypse for the first time] Who the fuck are you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier The world's already begun rebuilding its arsenals.
Erik Lensherr It's human nature, Charles.
Charles Xavier I still have hope.
Erik Lensherr [wry laugh] Oh, yes. Hope.
Charles Xavier I was right about Raven. I was even right about you.
Erik Lensherr What about the rest of the world? Doesn't it ever wake you up in the middle of the night? The feeling that one day they'll come for you, and your children?
Charles Xavier It does indeed.
Erik Lensherr What do you do when you wake up to that?
Charles Xavier I feel a great swell of pity for the poor soul that comes to my school looking for trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse Everything they've built will fall! And from the ashes of their world, we'll build a better one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Lensherr Who are you?
Apocalypse Elohim, Pushan, Ra - I've been called many names over many lifetimes. I am born of death. I was there to spark and fan the flame of man's awakening, to spin the wheel of civilization. And when the forest would grow rank and needed clearing for new growth, I was there to set it ablaze.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [sends the world's nuclear weapons into space] Always the same, and now all this. No more stones. No more spears. No more slings. No more swords. No more weapons! No more systems! No more! No more superpowers... So much faith in their tools, in their machines. You can fire your arrows from the Tower of Babel, but you can never strike god!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Grey [to Mystique] Seeing you that day on TV changed my life.
Kurt Wagner Mine too.
Peter Maximoff Mine too. I mean, I still live in my mom's basement, but pfft. Everything else is, uh... well, it's pretty much the same. I'm a total loser.
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse You are all my children, and you're lost because you follow blind leaders. These false gods, systems of the weak, they've ruined my world. No more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after brutally dispatching a group of humans who slew his wife and child]
Erik Lensherr [screaming skywards] IS THIS WHAT YOU WANT FROM ME? IS THIS WHO I AM? Is this who I am?
[breaks down in tears]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moira MacTaggert [opens a CIA folder] Ever since the world found out about mutants in '73, there have been cults who see them as some kind of second coming or sign of God. I was tracking one of them. They call themselves Ashir En Sabah Nur, named after an ancient being they believe to be the world's first.
Alex Summers World's first what?
Moira MacTaggert The world's first mutant.
Alex Summers I thought mutants didn't evolve till this century.
Moira MacTaggert That's the common theory, yes, but these guys believe that the first mutant was born tens of thousands of years ago and they believe he will rise again. They've been searching ancient sites all around the world for clues. These hieroglyphs describe the specific set of powers greater than any man can possess.
Charles Xavier Do you think he lived in all that time?
Moira MacTaggert Yes and no. They believe that he had the ability to transfer his consciousness from body to body and whenever he was close to death, he would just take on a new body. Some of these made with the bodies of mutants, enabling him to take their powers amassing various abilities over the years.
Charles Xavier An all-powerful mutant?
Moira MacTaggert Exactly. And wherever this being was, he always had four principle followers, disciples, protectors he would imbue with powers.
Alex Summers Like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. He got that one from the Bible
Moira MacTaggert Or the Bible got it from him? And wherever he ruled, eventually it would end in disaster, cataclysm, some kind of... apocalypse.
Charles Xavier The end of the world...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Maximoff You know, for a guy who's just fast as me, I always seem to be too late.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[reciting Apocalypse's message to the world]
Charles Xavier This message is for one reason alone: to tell the strongest among you...
Apocalypse Those with the greatest power, this earth will be yours!
Charles Xavier Those with the greatest power... protect those without. That's my message to the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier [senses Apocalypse with Cerebro] I've never felt power like this before...
[his eyes go black]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier I told you from the moment I met you, there is more to you, Erik. There is good in you, too.
Erik Lensherr Whatever it is you think you saw in me, Charles, I buried it with my family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse It's over, Charles. You're finished. You're mine now.
Charles Xavier You will never win.
Apocalypse And why is that?
Charles Xavier Because you are alone... and I am not.
[Jean Grey appears]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier You sure I can't convince you to stay?
Erik Lensherr You're psychic, Charles. You can convince me to do anything.
Charles Xavier Goodbye, old friend.
Erik Lensherr Good luck, Professor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse You betray me?
Magneto No. I betrayed them.
[attacks Apocalypse]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Grey [wakes up from a nightmare] I saw the end of the world. I could feel all this death...
Charles Xavier Jean, it was just a dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Charles Xavier Mutants: born with extraordinary abilities, and yet still, they are children stumbling in the dark, searching for guidance. A gift can often be a curse. Give someone wings, and they may fly too close to the sun. Give them the power of prophecy, and they may live in fear of the future. Give them the greatest gift of all, powers beyond imagination, and they may think they are meant to rule the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jubilee [walking out of Return of the Jedi] I'm just saying Empire is still the best. It's the most complex, the most sophisticated. Wasn't afraid to have a dark ending.
Scott Summers Yeah but come on, if it wasn't for the first one you wouldn't have any of the rest of the movies.
Jean Grey Well, at least we can all agree the third one's always the worst.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Peter Magneto is my father.
Raven [shocked, turns around] What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mystique [to Magneto] I know you think you've lost everything, but you haven't. You have me, you have Charles... you have more family than you know. You never had the chance to save your family before, but you do now. That's what I've come here to tell you.
Magneto [to Quicksilver] And you?
Peter Maximoff I'm your... I'm here for my family, too.
Mystique I'm gonna go fight for what I have left. Are you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Alex, destroy Cerebro! Wreak havoc!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Wolverine escapes]
Scott Summers Hope that's the last we've seen of that guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers Not all of us can control our powers.
Scott Summers Scott Summers, Raven: Then don't! This is war!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier [using Cerebro] It's her.
Hank McCoy Who?
Charles Xavier Moira.
Hank McCoy Wha- Moira MacTaggert?
Charles Xavier Mhmm.
Hank McCoy Give me the details.
Charles Xavier Well, she looks amazing. She's barely aged a day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Oh God... he can control all of us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kurt Wagner [at the academy] It's my first time in America. I'm very excited to see your culture.
Scott Summers Well, you're not gonna see it here. The only thing American about this place is that it used to be British.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magneto I tried your way, Charles. I tried to be like them, live like them. But it always ends the same way. They took everything away from me. Now, we'll take everything from them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Thank you for letting me in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers [mourning Alex] It should have been me... he was the one going to do something with his life.
Jean Grey That's not how he felt. He felt you were the one that's gonna do something special with your life. That you were gonna make the difference in the world. Maybe even change it.
Scott Summers How do you know what he felt?
Jean Grey I know what everybody feels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers We had a little help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank McCoy You wanna go see Moira.
Charles Xavier I wanna go check her out- check out... the situation.
[clears throat]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magneto You think because you can see into my head you know how it feels? You're looking in the wrong place, Charles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ororo Munroe Mystique said Magneto is your father. Are you going to tell him?
Peter Maximoff I might... but I think I'll just stick around here for a while.
Ororo Munroe Me too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [at Cairo] This was meant to be the center of the universe before I was betrayed. Now it will be.
[creates a pyramid]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Think of your wife, think of your daughter. What would they have wanted?
Magneto They would have wanted to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Maximoff You wanted me to get out of the house more, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse All has been revealed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Scott locks himself inside a toilet cubicle, covering his eyes in pain. The Jock peeks over the cubicle]
School Jock You're crying? I haven't even kicked your ass yet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Psylocke brings Apocalypse to Angel, but sees Angel's wing is damaged]
Psylocke His fighting days are done.
Apocalypse No, they're not.
[fixes Angel's wings and turns them to metal]
Apocalypse Rise, my Angel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse Together we will cleanse the earth for the strongest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Lensherr Stay back. Whoever you are, don't try to stop me from killing these men.
[Apocalypse makes them vanish in cemented ground]
Apocalypse I'm not here for them. I'm here for you.
[enters energy field]
Apocalypse Come and see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Apocalypse touches a TV set]
Ororo Munroe What are you doing?
Apocalypse Learning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Magneto pulls Charles' wheelchair away from his friends]
Raven CHARLES!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after hearing Charles' telepathic message]
Col. William Stryker I know that voice. It's Xavier, isn't it? What's going on?
Raven We don't know!
Peter Maximoff We don't know, bro!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers [on Weapon X] Is that an animal?
Jean Grey No... it's a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank McCoy The world needs the X-Men.
Raven That's why I'm here. To fight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Summers [about Moira] So you really haven't seen her in all these years? And you never looked her up? Not even in Cerebro?
Charles Xavier [chuckles] Alex, what do you take me for, some kind of pervert? I- Yes, I looked her up once. Twice, but not in a long time, alright?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse Thank you for letting me in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Erik sings a lullaby to Nina]
Nina Who taught you that song?
Erik Lensherr My parents.
Nina What happened to them?
Erik Lensherr They were taken from me.
Nina Will someone take you from me?
Erik Lensherr The people you love never leave you. They stay with you, in your heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[when Weapon X is let loose]
Col. William Stryker I'll be right back.
[escapes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[psychic battle]
Charles Xavier You're in my house now!
Apocalypse [starts to grow] You'll need a bigger house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kurt Wagner You can... transform. You're her - the hero.
Raven I'm nobody. I'm not a hero.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Once you know the extent of your power, then you can learn to control it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Lensherr [addressing his coworkers] Some of you spoke to the police about what you believe you witnessed here yesterday. You wanna know my powers, know who I am, see what I can do. I'll show you. Think of the person you love most in your life. Your wife, mother, daughter... Now that person will know what it is to lose someone they love, and live with that pain. Forever.
Polish Worker [in Polish] Henryk, please. Don't do this.
Erik Lensherr My name isn't Henryk. My name is Magneto.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ms. Maximoff [to Quicksilver] This won't end well. Nothing does with him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Mutants are being hunted, living in fear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Let's go to war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Grey Sorry to break it to you but you're not the biggest freak in this school.
Scott Summers Well, that's a first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angel [against Nightcrawler] Fight! Or they'll kill us both!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [to Magneto] You will reach down, my son, deep into the earth. Rip everything they've built from the ground. Wipe clean this world, and we will lead those that survive into a better one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Mystique Forget everything you think you know. Whatever lessons you learned in school, whatever your parents taught you, none of that matters! You're not kids anymore. You're not students. You're X-Men!
[begins training]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier He means to destroy this world... billions of people killed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse Weapons... superpowers... The weak have taken the Earth. For this, I was betrayed. False gods, idols... no more. I have returned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier It's all of us, against a god!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers [gets his visor] I hope people don't start calling me Cyclops.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [on the X-Jet] Hank, you're building a warplane down here.
Hank McCoy After what happened in Washington, I thought we're gonna come back to start the X-Men. I could always use to talk about but...
Raven We're once students, not soldiers.
Hank McCoy And it's the best of you, He has hope.
Raven And you?
Hank McCoy Well, I think we should hope for the best, and prepare for the worst
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene]
Charles Xavier [to Storm] You're not comfortable with all this, are you? You're not like them.
Ororo Munroe Don't try to get in my head.
Charles Xavier I don't have to read your mind to know what it is you're thinking. You're not a killer.
Ororo Munroe You don't know me. You didn't grow up in a place where superstition and dark religion hold a lot more sway than your degrees, Professor. I barely survived my own village, my own family. They all thought I was a curse on the Earth.
Charles Xavier Are you going to prove them right? Are you going to prove them right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [crafts a helmet for Erik] A gift, to honor your past life and your future role.
Charles Xavier And what about me? Do I have any role to play in this madness?
Apocalypse You have the most important role of all...
[straps Charles down on a table]
Apocalypse Despite my long life, there is one thing I can not do that you can: be everywhere... be everyone.
Charles Xavier No... no! Get out! GET OUT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ororo Munroe [to Apocalypse] You can't save the world, just going around killing people. There's laws, system and place for that kind of thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven They still hate and fear us. It's just harder to see because they're more polite about it. I got sick of living that lie.
Charles Xavier And that's why you're not in your natural blue form.
Raven I'm not gonna be the face of a world that doesn't exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Summers [charges after Apocalypse] Hey! Hey, asshole!
Apocalypse All will be revealed, my child.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ororo Munroe Where did you come from?
Apocalypse Oh... a time before man lost his way.
Ororo Munroe Well, welcome to the '80s.
Apocalypse This world needs to be...
[in Arabic]
Apocalypse Cleansed.
Ororo Munroe What?
Apocalypse [in English] Saved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Hank, Peter, Raven, and Moira awake in a military facility room and Hank has turned into his mutant form]
Peter Maximoff [screams] What's wrong with you? Is that gonna happen to all of us?
Hank McCoy No, I just left my meds at the house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [catches Quicksilver] Foolish child.
[breaks his leg]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene]
Kurt Wagner Where are you from?
Jubilee Beverly Hills.
Kurt Wagner Ah, the hills! It must be beautiful, I've never been to the mountains.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Lensherr Where were you when my father and mother were slaughtered in this place?
Apocalypse Asleep. Trapped in darkness. I was not there for you, my son, but I am here now. You don't know your own strength but I do. Reach down. Feel the metal in the ground. Reach. As deep as you can. You'll find you have the power to move the very Earth itself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier The first step in understanding one's power is learning the extent of it. Only then can we begin the process of teaching you how to control it. If you do decide to stay, I can promise you that by the time you're done here, you'll be able to go back into the world and play a stable and productive part in it. Why don't you take your bandages off and we can have a look at what we're dealing with here? Alex, would you line him up? Face him in the right direction, as it were. There's a target just across the water. When you open your eyes, try and hit that.
[Scott removes his bandages]
Charles Xavier You can open your eyes, Scott. There's nothing to be afraid of. It's quite...
[as Scott opens his eyes, his powers wreak havoc]
Charles Xavier My grandfather planted that tree when I was five years old. I-I used to swing from the branches of it myself.
[said tree splits in two and falls to the ground]
Charles Xavier I think that was probably my favorite tree.
Scott Summers Does that mean I'm expelled?
Charles Xavier Oh, on the contrary. You're enrolled.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alex Summers [going to see Moira] How did you leave things? Any hard feelings?
Charles Xavier Not likely.
[freezing the room]
Charles Xavier Everybody take a break. I wiped her mind of all memories of us. The beach, Cuba... that whole time. It was so long ago, Alex. Before the world knew about mutants. I felt it was the best thing for her.
Alex Summers And for you?
Charles Xavier Didn't really matter what was best for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier We were hoping that you would tell us about what happened yesterday in Egypt.
Moira MacTaggert I'm afraid that's classified information. And I don't mean to be rude... but how did you get in here?
Charles Xavier I have level-five clearance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Things are better. The world is better.
Raven Maybe in Westchester. Out there, mutants are still running, hiding, living in fear. Just because there's not a war doesn't mean there's peace. You want to teach your kids something, teach them that. Teach them to fight. Otherwise, they might as well live in this house for the rest of their lives.
Charles Xavier You still sound just like him. You sound just like Erik.
Raven That's why I'm here. He's resurfaced. He had a wife and a child. They were killed. Along with a handful of policemen.
Charles Xavier The whole world will be looking for him.
Raven But you can help me find him before they do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moira MacTaggert What are those?
Charles Xavier Those are all the humans of the world.
[some turn red]
Charles Xavier And these... are all the mutants. I'm connected to all of their minds.
Moira MacTaggert The CIA would kill for this.
Charles Xavier I know they would.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina I won't let them take you!
[summons birds]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Lensherr [to Magda] I told you who I was the first night I met you. We have to go, now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [to Storm] My child, why do you enslave yourself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers Hey.
Jean Grey You can see.
Scott Summers Yeah. It's not as bad as I thought here.
[passing students mutter and stare daggers at them]
Scott Summers They're still scared of me. Hey, I have special glasses now!
Jean Grey They're not scared of you, they're scared of me. You're not the only one who can't fully control your powers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven Hank, I'm here about Erik.
Hank McCoy [stung by jealousy] Right. Erik. Yeah. Of course. Of course.
Raven I think he might be in some kind of trouble. Real trouble.
Hank McCoy Well, isn't he always?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier You're blocking me. How?
Apocalypse I can shield their minds from your power. It's one of the many gifts I've acquired throughout the millenia. But to see inside a mind... to control it... that's your gift. You saw it, didn't you? The glory of what's to come.
Charles Xavier You're going to take part in all this killing and destruction?
Erik Lensherr It's all I've ever known.
Charles Xavier No, it isn't. You've just forgotten.
Erik Lensherr No, Charles, I remember. Your way doesn't work.
Apocalypse I've shown him a better way. A better world.
Charles Xavier No, you've just tapped into his rage and pain. That's all you've done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank McCoy You're...
Raven Not blue? Looks like you and I have that in common now.
Hank McCoy No, no, I meant, um... you're... you're back. Never thought I'd see you here again.
Raven Yeah, me neither.
Kurt Wagner I'm blue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Psylocke What do you want?
Apocalypse I want you... to feel the full reach of your powers. You've only had a taste of your true strength. Unlike others who seek control you, I want to set you free.
Psylocke I know the kind of mutants you're looking for. And I know where to find them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after the institute explodes, Peter has evacuated all of the students]
Hank McCoy Where did you...
Peter Maximoff I was looking for the Professor. I thought he lived here.
Hank McCoy They took him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
School Jock You winking at my girl?
Scott Summers Your girl? I guess you do look old enough to be her father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caliban Mystique, the mercenary.
Raven Don't call me that.
Caliban No matter how much you pretend to be someone else... Caliban knows who you are. If there's anything worth knowing about mutants... Caliban knows it. Mystique.
Raven Why don't you ask your psychics what'll happen to you if you keep pushing me?
Psylocke What'll happen?
Caliban Psylocke gets a little jealous. But Caliban likes you.
Raven Caliban likes money.
Caliban Caliban likes you so much... he wants to give you free information... about an old friend... from back when you had friends. Do you remember... Erik Lehnsherr? My girls got a flash of him in Poland. He left quite a few dead bodies in his wake. Including his wife and daughter. Should be on the news soon enough, but Caliban gives you a little head start.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Apocalypse [bringing Erik to Auschwitz] This is where your power was born. And this is where your people were slaughtered.
Erik Lensherr [remembering the separation from his parents] You shouldn't have brought me here.
Apocalypse Why? Are you afraid to be here? You can't escape it, Erik.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raven [after bumping into Moira] Charles, why didn't she recognize me? She knew me in this form.
Charles Xavier Well, after you left me on the beach in Cuba, I took her memories of that time. Have a seat.
Raven Lucky girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier It's good to see you, Raven. Welcome home.
Raven This isn't my home.
Charles Xavier It was once.
Raven No, it was your home. I just lived here. And I barely even recognize it now.
Charles Xavier You know, I have plans for this place. I mean to turn it into a real campus. A university. Not just for mutants, either, for humans too. Living and working, growing together.
Raven You know, I really believed that once. I really believed we could change them after D.C.
Charles Xavier We did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. William Stryker A psychic event just destroyed every nuke from here to Moscow. That event emanated from exactly where we found you. At the home of the world's most powerful psychic. So you are going to tell me, where is Charles Xavier?
Moira MacTaggert It's not him you should be worried about. There's someone else. Someone more powerful.
Raven If you let us out of here, we can help you.
Col. William Stryker Do you really expect me to believe that? You can put on any face that you want, but I know who you are. What you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Grey Were you scared? That day in D.C., were you scared?
Raven No. But I was scared on my first mission. I was on a plane like this with my friends. About your age. We called ourselves the X-Men. Your brother was there. We used to call him Havok. He was a real handful, but when it came down to it, he was very brave.
Kurt Wagner What happened to the rest of the kids who went with you? The X-Men?
Raven Hank and I are the only ones left. I couldn't save the rest of them. I told you, I'm not a hero.
Jean Grey Well, you're a hero to us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moira MacTaggert Charles, do you know where you are?
Charles Xavier I'm on a beach. In Cuba. With you.
Moira MacTaggert What beach?
Charles Xavier [restoring her memories] I'm sorry. I should never have taken those from you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers Who's that?
Hank McCoy I believe you two met. That's Jean Grey. You bumped into her when you arrived.
Scott Summers Wait, that's her?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers [after rescuing Logan] What'd you do to him?
Jean Grey I found a piece of his past and gave it back to him. Just the few memories I could reach.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier Hello, Scott. Welcome to the School for the Gifted.
Scott Summers Yeah. It doesn't exactly feel like a gift.
Charles Xavier It never does, at first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier [entering Cerebro] Moira, I'm going to have to ask you to keep this a secret.
Moira MacTaggert I don't even know what this is.
Raven It's Cerebro. The new model.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caliban Where is the gentleman going, may I ask?
Raven Don't matter, don't care. I just saved his life, what he does with it is up to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene; Scott and Jean are playing Joust in an arcade]
Scott Summers You're cheating.
Jean Grey No, I'm not.
Scott Summers You're reading my mind.
Jean Grey I don't need telepathy to know you're flapping to the top. You do it every time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scott Summers [sees the school destroyed] What happened? Where's Alex? Where's my brother?
Peter Maximoff Pretty sure I got everybody.
Hank McCoy Alex was closest to the blast.
Scott Summers Alex...
[begins crying]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jean Grey [bumping into Scott] Watch where you're going.
Scott Summers I can't.
Alex Summers Wha... who are you talking to?
Jean Grey Me.
Scott Summers I just heard you in my head.
Jean Grey I'm telepathic. I read minds.
Scott Summers Well, stay out of mine. I don't need some weird girl creeping around in there.
Jean Grey Don't worry, Scott. There's not much to see.
Scott Summers Hey, wait. I didn't tell you my name.
Jean Grey No, you didn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Magda You did a good thing. You saved that man.
Erik Lensherr That's not the point. If I'm exposed, we're all exposed. We have to go.
Magda This is our home. This is our daughter's home.
Erik Lensherr We are her home. I told you who I was, the first night I met you. I trusted you then. I need you to trust me now. We can't stay here anymore.
Magda [kissing] I'll get Nina.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lead Polish Inspector [conversing in Polish] Some guys at the factory said they saw something today. Something that didn't add up.
Erik Lensherr Put your weapons away.
Lead Polish Inspector You've been a good citizen, Henryk. A good neighbor. A good worker. I want to believe that's who you are.
Magda It is.
Lead Polish Inspector But nobody in this town really knows you.
Erik Lensherr Yes, you do. I am Henryk Gurzsky. Jakob, I've had dinner in your home.
Jakob And you were lying the whole time. I brought a killer into my house.
Lead Polish Inspector [showing a newspaper article] Is this you? Are you the one they call Magneto?
Erik Lensherr [sharing a look of understanding with Magda] Take me in. Please... just let my daughter go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Threatening Cairo Vendor [cornering Ororo; in Arabic] You know what we do to thieves. Pick a hand.
Apocalypse [appearing behind him; in ancient Egyptian] Enough.
Threatening Cairo Vendor If you're with her, I suggest you walk away. While you still can.
[Apocalypse advances]
Threatening Cairo Vendor Walk away.
Apocalypse Who rules this world?
Threatening Cairo Vendor What language is that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene]
Scott Summers Hey, has anyone ever told you you look like this?
[holds up a copy of Culture Club's "Colour by Numbers" album]
Scott Summers Yeah?
Jean Grey No. Thanks, Scott.
Scott Summers [putting the album back] Come on...
Jean Grey You're an asshole. Thank you so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more