Lead Polish Inspector [conversing in Polish] Some guys at the factory said they saw something today. Something that didn't add up.

Erik Lensherr Put your weapons away.

Lead Polish Inspector You've been a good citizen, Henryk. A good neighbor. A good worker. I want to believe that's who you are.

Magda It is.

Lead Polish Inspector But nobody in this town really knows you.

Erik Lensherr Yes, you do. I am Henryk Gurzsky. Jakob, I've had dinner in your home.

Jakob And you were lying the whole time. I brought a killer into my house.

Lead Polish Inspector [showing a newspaper article] Is this you? Are you the one they call Magneto?