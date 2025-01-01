ApocalypseElohim, Pushan, Ra - I've been called many names over many lifetimes. I am born of death. I was there to spark and fan the flame of man's awakening, to spin the wheel of civilization. And when the forest would grow rank and needed clearing for new growth, I was there to set it ablaze.
Apocalypse[sends the world's nuclear weapons into space]Always the same, and now all this. No more stones. No more spears. No more slings. No more swords. No more weapons! No more systems! No more! No more superpowers... So much faith in their tools, in their machines. You can fire your arrows from the Tower of Babel, but you can never strike god!
Jean Grey[to Mystique]Seeing you that day on TV changed my life.
Peter MaximoffMine too. I mean, I still live in my mom's basement, but pfft. Everything else is, uh... well, it's pretty much the same. I'm a total loser.
[laughs]
ApocalypseYou are all my children, and you're lost because you follow blind leaders. These false gods, systems of the weak, they've ruined my world. No more.
[after brutally dispatching a group of humans who slew his wife and child]
Erik Lensherr[screaming skywards]IS THIS WHAT YOU WANT FROM ME? IS THIS WHO I AM? Is this who I am?
[breaks down in tears]
Moira MacTaggert[opens a CIA folder]Ever since the world found out about mutants in '73, there have been cults who see them as some kind of second coming or sign of God. I was tracking one of them. They call themselves Ashir En Sabah Nur, named after an ancient being they believe to be the world's first.
Alex SummersI thought mutants didn't evolve till this century.
Moira MacTaggertThat's the common theory, yes, but these guys believe that the first mutant was born tens of thousands of years ago and they believe he will rise again. They've been searching ancient sites all around the world for clues. These hieroglyphs describe the specific set of powers greater than any man can possess.
Moira MacTaggertYes and no. They believe that he had the ability to transfer his consciousness from body to body and whenever he was close to death, he would just take on a new body. Some of these made with the bodies of mutants, enabling him to take their powers amassing various abilities over the years.
Charles XavierMutants: born with extraordinary abilities, and yet still, they are children stumbling in the dark, searching for guidance. A gift can often be a curse. Give someone wings, and they may fly too close to the sun. Give them the power of prophecy, and they may live in fear of the future. Give them the greatest gift of all, powers beyond imagination, and they may think they are meant to rule the world.
Jubilee[walking out of Return of the Jedi]I'm just saying Empire is still the best. It's the most complex, the most sophisticated. Wasn't afraid to have a dark ending.
Scott SummersYeah but come on, if it wasn't for the first one you wouldn't have any of the rest of the movies.
Jean GreyWell, at least we can all agree the third one's always the worst.
Mystique[to Magneto]I know you think you've lost everything, but you haven't. You have me, you have Charles... you have more family than you know. You never had the chance to save your family before, but you do now. That's what I've come here to tell you.
Charles XavierOnce you know the extent of your power, then you can learn to control it.
Erik Lensherr[addressing his coworkers]Some of you spoke to the police about what you believe you witnessed here yesterday. You wanna know my powers, know who I am, see what I can do. I'll show you. Think of the person you love most in your life. Your wife, mother, daughter... Now that person will know what it is to lose someone they love, and live with that pain. Forever.
Polish Worker[in Polish]Henryk, please. Don't do this.
Angel[against Nightcrawler]Fight! Or they'll kill us both!
Apocalypse[to Magneto]You will reach down, my son, deep into the earth. Rip everything they've built from the ground. Wipe clean this world, and we will lead those that survive into a better one.
[last lines]
MystiqueForget everything you think you know. Whatever lessons you learned in school, whatever your parents taught you, none of that matters! You're not kids anymore. You're not students. You're X-Men!
[begins training]
Charles XavierHe means to destroy this world... billions of people killed.
ApocalypseWeapons... superpowers... The weak have taken the Earth. For this, I was betrayed. False gods, idols... no more. I have returned.
Charles XavierI don't have to read your mind to know what it is you're thinking. You're not a killer.
Ororo MunroeYou don't know me. You didn't grow up in a place where superstition and dark religion hold a lot more sway than your degrees, Professor. I barely survived my own village, my own family. They all thought I was a curse on the Earth.
Charles XavierAre you going to prove them right? Are you going to prove them right?
Apocalypse[crafts a helmet for Erik]A gift, to honor your past life and your future role.
Charles XavierAnd what about me? Do I have any role to play in this madness?
ApocalypseYou have the most important role of all...
[straps Charles down on a table]
ApocalypseDespite my long life, there is one thing I can not do that you can: be everywhere... be everyone.
Kurt WagnerAh, the hills! It must be beautiful, I've never been to the mountains.
Erik LensherrWhere were you when my father and mother were slaughtered in this place?
ApocalypseAsleep. Trapped in darkness. I was not there for you, my son, but I am here now. You don't know your own strength but I do. Reach down. Feel the metal in the ground. Reach. As deep as you can. You'll find you have the power to move the very Earth itself.
Charles XavierThe first step in understanding one's power is learning the extent of it. Only then can we begin the process of teaching you how to control it. If you do decide to stay, I can promise you that by the time you're done here, you'll be able to go back into the world and play a stable and productive part in it. Why don't you take your bandages off and we can have a look at what we're dealing with here? Alex, would you line him up? Face him in the right direction, as it were. There's a target just across the water. When you open your eyes, try and hit that.
[Scott removes his bandages]
Charles XavierYou can open your eyes, Scott. There's nothing to be afraid of. It's quite...
[as Scott opens his eyes, his powers wreak havoc]
Charles XavierMy grandfather planted that tree when I was five years old. I-I used to swing from the branches of it myself.
Charles XavierEverybody take a break. I wiped her mind of all memories of us. The beach, Cuba... that whole time. It was so long ago, Alex. Before the world knew about mutants. I felt it was the best thing for her.
RavenMaybe in Westchester. Out there, mutants are still running, hiding, living in fear. Just because there's not a war doesn't mean there's peace. You want to teach your kids something, teach them that. Teach them to fight. Otherwise, they might as well live in this house for the rest of their lives.
Charles XavierYou still sound just like him. You sound just like Erik.
RavenThat's why I'm here. He's resurfaced. He had a wife and a child. They were killed. Along with a handful of policemen.
ApocalypseI can shield their minds from your power. It's one of the many gifts I've acquired throughout the millenia. But to see inside a mind... to control it... that's your gift. You saw it, didn't you? The glory of what's to come.
Charles XavierYou're going to take part in all this killing and destruction?
CalibanCaliban likes you so much... he wants to give you free information... about an old friend... from back when you had friends. Do you remember... Erik Lehnsherr? My girls got a flash of him in Poland. He left quite a few dead bodies in his wake. Including his wife and daughter. Should be on the news soon enough, but Caliban gives you a little head start.
Apocalypse[bringing Erik to Auschwitz]This is where your power was born. And this is where your people were slaughtered.
Erik Lensherr[remembering the separation from his parents]You shouldn't have brought me here.
ApocalypseWhy? Are you afraid to be here? You can't escape it, Erik.
Raven[after bumping into Moira]Charles, why didn't she recognize me? She knew me in this form.
Charles XavierWell, after you left me on the beach in Cuba, I took her memories of that time. Have a seat.
Col. William StrykerA psychic event just destroyed every nuke from here to Moscow. That event emanated from exactly where we found you. At the home of the world's most powerful psychic. So you are going to tell me, where is Charles Xavier?
Moira MacTaggertIt's not him you should be worried about. There's someone else. Someone more powerful.
Col. William StrykerDo you really expect me to believe that? You can put on any face that you want, but I know who you are. What you are.
Jean GreyWere you scared? That day in D.C., were you scared?
RavenNo. But I was scared on my first mission. I was on a plane like this with my friends. About your age. We called ourselves the X-Men. Your brother was there. We used to call him Havok. He was a real handful, but when it came down to it, he was very brave.
Kurt WagnerWhat happened to the rest of the kids who went with you? The X-Men?
RavenHank and I are the only ones left. I couldn't save the rest of them. I told you, I'm not a hero.