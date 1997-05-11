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Lana Condor
Lana Condor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lana Condor
Lana Condor
Lana Condor
Date of Birth
11 May 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Alita: Battle Angel
(2018)
7.6
Deadly Class
(2019)
7.2
Ballerina Overdrive
(2026)
Filmography
Coyote Vs. Acme
Coyote Vs. Acme
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Ballerina Overdrive
Pretty Lethal
Action, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Devil's Mouth
The Devil's Mouth
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Valiant One
Valiant One
Thriller
2025, USA
7.1
XO, Kitty
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
6.7
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Boo, Bitch
Comedy, Adventure,
2022, USA
6.4
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
Anime
2022, Japan
Show more
News about Lana Condor’s private life
'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' – A Secret Letter Turns Chaos: What Happens When Love Isn’t Meant to Stay Hidden?
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