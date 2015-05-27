Menu
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
6 posters
Entourage

Entourage 18+
Synopsis

Movie star Vincent Chase, together with his boys Eric, Turtle, and Johnny, are back - and back in business with super agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold on a risky project that will serve as Vince's directorial debut.
Entourage - trailer in russian 2
Entourage  trailer in russian 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 12 June 2015
World premiere 27 May 2015
Release date
30 July 2015 Russia КАРО Премьер 16+
4 June 2015 Australia
30 July 2015 Belarus
20 August 2015 Brazil
18 June 2015 Czechia
18 June 2015 Denmark
12 June 2015 Estonia
24 June 2015 France
9 July 2015 Germany
19 June 2015 Great Britain
18 June 2015 Greece
25 June 2015 Hungary
19 June 2015 Ireland 15A
15 July 2015 Italy
30 July 2015 Kazakhstan
12 June 2015 Lithuania N-16
11 June 2015 Netherlands
4 June 2015 New Zealand
19 June 2015 Poland
17 July 2015 Spain
3 June 2015 USA
30 July 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $49,263,404
Production Warner Bros., Home Box Office (HBO), RatPac Entertainment
Also known as
Entourage, Entourage: La película, Антураж, Svita, 2015大明星小跟班, Anturaj, Đoàn Tùy Tùng, Draugeliai, Ekipa, Ekipa: Film, El seguici, El séquito, Entourage - Vidas em Hollywood, Entourage (El séquito), Entourage: Fama e Amizade, Entourage. Saatjaskond., Ha'pamalya, Muhit, Priskledniki, Séquito, Svīta, Törtetők, Vincentův svět, حاشية, アントラージュオレたちのハリウッド:ザ・ムービー
Director
Doug Allyn
Cast
Kevin Connolly
Kevin Connolly
Adrian Grenier
Adrian Grenier
Kevin Dillon
Kevin Dillon
Jerry Ferrara
Jerry Ferrara
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Lbr 10 October 2015, 16:18
ни о чем, ходил с подругой, зевали весь фильм. Юмор идиотский, сюжет никакой. Очередная американская бредятина с сотней штампов и диалогами, которые писал обкурившийся школьник
Swi4e 10 October 2015, 16:23
Очень классный фильм. Круто сняли. Сценарий интересный .



8/10
Quotes
Ari Gold I gave you 100 million dollars. You agreed to not go over!
Vincent Chase Because you said I couldn't direct unless we agreed.
Johnny Chase It's like when a girl asks if you want to bang her hot sister. Of course you say 'no' but neither of you really believes you mean it, though.
Ari Gold What is he doing here?
Film Trailers All trailers
Entourage - trailer in russian 2
Entourage Trailer in russian 2
Entourage - trailer in russian 1
Entourage Trailer in russian 1
Stills
