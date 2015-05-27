|30 July 2015
|Russia
|КАРО Премьер
|16+
|4 June 2015
|Australia
|30 July 2015
|Belarus
|20 August 2015
|Brazil
|18 June 2015
|Czechia
|18 June 2015
|Denmark
|12 June 2015
|Estonia
|24 June 2015
|France
|9 July 2015
|Germany
|19 June 2015
|Great Britain
|18 June 2015
|Greece
|25 June 2015
|Hungary
|19 June 2015
|Ireland
|15A
|15 July 2015
|Italy
|30 July 2015
|Kazakhstan
|12 June 2015
|Lithuania
|N-16
|11 June 2015
|Netherlands
|4 June 2015
|New Zealand
|19 June 2015
|Poland
|17 July 2015
|Spain
|3 June 2015
|USA
|30 July 2015
|Ukraine
8/10