Ari GoldDo you know how hard I have worked to avoid going to Texas? Do you know what they do to Jews in Texas?
[at couples therapy]
Ari GoldI promised my wife that if she let me go back to work, it would be nothing but fun and it has been. I do almost nothing but smile all day. And the anger meds didn't make me calm, they just made me not able to cum, which just made me angry, and just made my wife sore. Now, currently I am a little bit stressed about this giant movie because I haven't been able to see it until yesterday - thank God it's FUCKING amazing. But suddenly this little punk bitch version of Forrest Gump thinks that he has the authority to weigh in on cutting my movie star director's brother, and his fucking Foghorn Leghorn of a father won't call me back to tell me that he doesn't, so yes, I am a tiny, TINY bit stressed, which is normal, no?
Mrs. AriIt's 2 AM. You sat down to watch this movie at midnight.
Mark WahlbergThat's fucked up, Vince. I'm gonna do my reality show the Wahlbergers right now at A&E - if they tried to cut out my mother, I'd kill somebody, even if she sucked as bad as Drama probably sucks.
TurtleJesus Christ, this guy snuck into another relationship.
Eric MurphyIt's not a relationship. I'm just having fun.
Johnny ChaseFun is when you forget a girl's name while you're fucking her.
Larsen McCredleI see for you, I know this movie is enormous. It fails, you go down in flames quicker than the Hindenburg. To me, this is just another check.
Travis McCredleI know we met before but what is your involvement in this again?