Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Palme Palme Movie Quotes

Palme Movie Quotes

David Frost How would you like to be remembered by people? I don't know that you're gonna die tomorrow, thank God you're not. But uh, what would you like your obituary to say?
Olof Palme That I have never thought of. And I hope that I will, up to the very last breath, not think of it. Because I think so, the moment people begin to think of their obituaries they start to be scared, they don't dare to do things and they lose their vitality. As we are here on earth and we're doomed to be on this earth, we should try to make life as descent as possible. That is really very simply the basis of my political ideology, that's what politics is about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ulof Palme
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more