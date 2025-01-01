David Frost How would you like to be remembered by people? I don't know that you're gonna die tomorrow, thank God you're not. But uh, what would you like your obituary to say?

Olof Palme That I have never thought of. And I hope that I will, up to the very last breath, not think of it. Because I think so, the moment people begin to think of their obituaries they start to be scared, they don't dare to do things and they lose their vitality. As we are here on earth and we're doomed to be on this earth, we should try to make life as descent as possible. That is really very simply the basis of my political ideology, that's what politics is about.