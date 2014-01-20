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The Trip to Italy

The Trip to Italy

You know I can see the appeal in a woman like this. Volatile women are always sexy when you first meet them but two years down the line you're sorta saying things like, 'can you just put the lids back on eh... on these jars please.'

[In reference to Alanis Morissette]

Steve [In reference to Alanis Morissette] You know I can see the appeal in a woman like this. Volatile women are always sexy when you first meet them but two years down the line you're sorta saying things like, 'can you just put the lids back on eh... on these jars please.'

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.