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Poster of The Trip to Italy
6.6
The Trip to Italy - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Trip to Italy
6.6

The Trip to Italy

, 2014
The Trip to Italy
Great Britain, Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Trip to Italy
6.6
The Trip to Italy - Teaser
The Trip to Italy  Teaser

Synopsis

Two men, six meals in six different places on a road trip around Italy. Liguria, Tuscany, Rome, Amalfi and ending in Capri.

Cast

Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon
Rob
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Rosie Fellner
Rosie Fellner
Lucy
Claire Keelan
Emma
Marta Barrio
Yolanda
Tim Leach
Joe
Ronni Ancona
Donna
Rebecca Johnson
Sally
Alba Foncuberta Bufill
La Suvera Receptionist
Flora Villani
Villa Cimbrone Receptionist
Director Michael Winterbottom
Writer Michael Winterbottom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 20 January 2014
Release date
20 January 2014 Russia 16+
29 May 2014 Australia
9 October 2014 Denmark
28 November 2014 Estonia
24 April 2014 Great Britain
25 June 2015 Greece K15
20 January 2014 Kazakhstan
29 April 2016 Spain
15 August 2014 USA
20 January 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $6,132,875
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Revolution Films
Also known as
The Trip to Italy, A Viagem a Itália, Atostogos Italijoje, Brydon ja Coogan Italiassa, Ceļojums uz Itāliju, Italiyaya Sefer, Matkamiehet Brydon ja Coogan Italiassa, Reis Itaaliasse, Resenärerna Brydon och Coogan i Italien, Viagem para Itália, Viaje a Italia, Viatge a Itàlia, Ταξίδι στην Ιταλία, Поездка в Италию, Пътуване до Италия, イタリアは呼んでいる, 享受吧！尋味義大利

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Trip to Italy - Teaser
The Trip to Italy Teaser
The Trip to Italy - Clip 1
The Trip to Italy Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Steve [In reference to Alanis Morissette] You know I can see the appeal in a woman like this. Volatile women are always sexy when you first meet them but two years down the line you're sorta saying things like, 'can you just put the lids back on eh... on these jars please.'
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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