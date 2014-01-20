6.6The Trip to Italy
The Trip to Italy, 2014
Great Britain, Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Two men, six meals in six different places on a road trip around Italy. Liguria, Tuscany, Rome, Amalfi and ending in Capri.
Cast
Marta Barrio
Yolanda
Tim Leach
Joe
Ronni Ancona
Donna
Alba Foncuberta Bufill
La Suvera Receptionist
Flora Villani
Villa Cimbrone Receptionist
Director Michael Winterbottom
Writer Michael Winterbottom
Film details
Country Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 20 January 2014
Release date
|20 January 2014
|Russia
|16+
|29 May 2014
|Australia
|9 October 2014
|Denmark
|28 November 2014
|Estonia
|24 April 2014
|Great Britain
|25 June 2015
|Greece
|K15
|20 January 2014
|Kazakhstan
|29 April 2016
|Spain
|15 August 2014
|USA
|20 January 2014
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $6,132,875
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Revolution Films
Also known as
The Trip to Italy, A Viagem a Itália, Atostogos Italijoje, Brydon ja Coogan Italiassa, Ceļojums uz Itāliju, Italiyaya Sefer, Matkamiehet Brydon ja Coogan Italiassa, Reis Itaaliasse, Resenärerna Brydon och Coogan i Italien, Viagem para Itália, Viaje a Italia, Viatge a Itàlia, Ταξίδι στην Ιταλία, Поездка в Италию, Пътуване до Италия, イタリアは呼んでいる, 享受吧！尋味義大利
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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