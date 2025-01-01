Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones Movie Quotes
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Hector Estrella
[flirting with girls]
Can I get a kiss on the cheek? The thing is, my cheek is right above my testicles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse Arista
[looking through a book from Ana's apartment]
They're basically saying that if you build this door, it's like, you could travel through time.
Hector Estrella
Man, if she could travel through time, why the hell is she staying in this shitty-ass apartment? I'd timeportal my ass to the Bahamas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jorge Díaz
Andrew Jacobs
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree